Project 2025 Architect Mulls Bid For Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat

The former director the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, Paul Dans, is reportedly considering challenging U.S. senator Lindsey Graham in the 2026 South Carolina GOP primary election.

Dans rose from relative political obscurity by leading the creation of a database of some 20,000 potential Trump administration staffers as well as the now infamous 900-plus-page “Mandate for Leadership” policy playbook that came under heavy fire from both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election.

Dans left Heritage after Democrats successfully weaponized the project – but not before much of the transition team’s work had been done, laying the groundwork for a far smoother assumption of power and a far more effective first 100 days in office than was seen in Donald Trump‘s first administration.

Dans’ departure was initially ascribed to the need for Trump’s campaign to distance itself from some of the controversial idealogical proposals contained in Project 2025’s 30 chapters.

As Democratic attacks on the Republican blueprint intensified, Trump campaign managers – Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita – issued a militant statement.

“Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed, and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you,” the statement noted.

(Via ABC Australian Public Broadcast News)

While initial reporting indicated Dans’ left Heritage to effectuate a largely-symbolic retreat – ostensibly in order to give the Trump campaign the ability to distance itself from the project – Heritage staffers stepped in to correct the record. According to them, Dans was fired for cause.

“Paul Dans was terminated from the Heritage Foundation due to a number of related issues, including his dismissive and unprofessional approach to interacting with a number of his colleagues,” Kelly Adams, Heritage’s director of people operations, told National Review in a statement. “After some specific disconcerting interactions were brought to the attention of senior management, an internal review was conducted and a decision was made to separate Mr. Dans’ employment as amicably as possible.”

It subsequently was reported Dans had been frustrating Heritage leadership for months before Project 2025 became a public relations field day for Democrats.

“A July meeting among Heritage Foundation officials at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee went off the rails when Dans began berating and swearing at colleagues for what he considered their poor performance,” RealClearPolitics reported. “The tense encounter ended when Heritage President Kevin Roberts intervened to warn Dans that personal attacks were unacceptable.”

“He was being so demeaning,” a source present for the meeting told the publication. “It was constant, and he refused to listen.”’

Dans pushed back on this characterization in the RealClearPolitics report saying he “was made a scapegoat by The Heritage Foundation to cover up for their own mishandling of the public relations fiasco over Project 2025.”

“The statements that you have provided to me are false and it appears that the Heritage Foundation continues to trash my good name and professional reputation for their benefit,” he noted.

Bizarrely, Heritage also pushed back on it’s own statement, apparently deciding to mend fences with Dans after publicly accusing him of misconduct.

“For purposes of clarifying the record, Paul and Heritage decided to part ways over differences in the strategic direction of Project 2025, and Heritage’s previously reported concerns did not involve any issues with his integrity or inappropriate/offensive behavior towards women,” a subsequent joint-statement issued by Heritage and Dans read. “We are confident that in the days to come, Paul will play a key role in continuing the fight for conservative policy outcomes on behalf of all Americans.”

FITSNews has learned Dans is exploring the possibility of “continuing the fight” by challenging Graham – and that he reportedly has $5 million dollars committed to his effort to do so. Dans has reportedly made calls to multiple Palmetto State politicos indicating his interest in the race.

Dans practiced law in New York prior to serving in Trump’s first administration in 2019 and currently lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife and four children.

Graham – a fourth-term incumbent who has never been seriously challenged – is vulnerable in next June’s Republican primary election. In 2020, Graham received an underwhelming 67.6% of the GOP primary vote in a race against multiple unknown, underfunded rivals.

“In a competitive race against a credible, well-funded rival such a number would have represented stirring victory,” FITSNews noted at the time.

Against only token opposition, though, Graham’s showing was a disappointment.

Last month, Mark Lynch – a Greer, S.C.-based appliance store owner who is challenging Graham in 2026 – commissioned Pulse Opinion Research to conduct a survey of South Carolina Republican voters. According to that survey, 43% of respondents said they supported Graham compared to 29% who backed Lynch. Nearly a quarter of the GOP electorate – 23% – were undecided.

While Lynch’s poll was touted as evidence of Graham’s exploitability, it neglected to include another potential candidate whom many believe would pose a far more viable GOP alternative to Graham – former S.C. lieutenant governor André Bauer. As we reported, Bauer is actively considering a challenge to Graham – and sources who have spoken with say he is “in 100 percent.”

In fact, Bauer could announce his intention to enter the race as soon as this week.

Wethinks its gonna be a Dre Day this week… https://t.co/NSvcXkfZTk pic.twitter.com/0Io0kVzONy — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 30, 2025

While many GOP primary voters in the Palmetto State loathe him, Graham has already secured the most coveted endorsement going – the imprimatur of U.S. president Donald Trump. However, it remains to be seen whether Trump will go “all-in” for the incumbent or whether he was just checking a box. Needless to say, these two politicians have had their share of bumps in the road… and Trump is notoriously mercurial.

Whatever Dans and Graham’s political futures hold, count on FITSNews to keep our audience informed as to the very latest developments in Palmetto Politics.

