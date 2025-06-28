Two Dead, Two Hospitalized in Beaufort County Boating Accident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A tragic boating accident in Beaufort County, South Carolina on Friday evening (June 27, 2025) claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others hospitalized with injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. EDT in the Skull Creek area near Hilton Head Island. Emergency responders located all four victims aboard a single vessel involved in the incident.

Skull Creek is located just south of Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

According to SCDNR, South Carolina reported 23 boating fatalities from 150 boating accidents in 2023. The previous year, there were 22 fatalities and 170 accidents. The highest number of boating accidents in the past decade occurred in 2021, when there were 201 accidents resulting in 21 fatalities.

With summer in full swing, SCDNR is offering free courtesy boat inspections across the state. Officers will check for proper safety equipment and registration compliance, answer boater questions and offer safety tips to help prevent tragedies on the water.

For more information on South Carolina’s boating laws, to locate a safety course or to download a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 800-277-4301 or visit SCNDR’s landing page.

To report boating violations—such as reckless operation or intoxicated drivers — call the SCDNR 24-hour hotline at 800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your mobile phone.

