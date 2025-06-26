Man Up for Men’s Health

“If there’s a man in your life who needs to pay more attention to his health… a gentle nudge is the best thing you can do to help him.”

Let’s be honest: Men scheduling an appointment with their doctor for routine preventative care only happens once in a blue moon. And that needs to change, according to Dr. Trevor Morris, a family medical physician at award-winning Lexington Medical Center.

Since this is Men’s Health Month, it’s an ideal opportunity to address issues that often keep males from taking care of themselves – and exploring how they can make changes to improve their long-term outlook.

When it comes to men and their health, many take an “I’ll go to the doctor when I’m sick” approach.

“That is a common statement,” Dr. Morris said. “Men are not as preventative with their health as they should be. And then, unfortunately, when some start getting sick, it’s a little bit later in the process than we would like. We’d like them to take preventive measures up front to keep them from getting sick, rather than waiting for a diagnosis that could be life-threatening.”

What’s behind men’s reluctance to access preventative care?

“I believe it’s a combination of various things,” Dr. Morris explained. “The first thing is, men usually aren’t their own top priority. A lot of men that I have as patients are always doing things for others, so it’s just not a priority for them. It’s usually a priority for someone else who cares about them – such as a wife, mother, daughter or other relative. Second, there’s a little bit of a worry that they’re not as healthy as they would want to be – and that someone’s going to make that known to them.”

And so, more often than not, men do nothing – out of fear. Which brings us to our next point: June also happens to be Men’s Mental Health Month. And as so often happens with their bodies, Dr. Morris says men too often put off looking after their mental and emotional well-being.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing the interconnectivity between physical health and depression, anxiety and substance abuse,” Dr. Morris noted. “But there’s a big stigma against mental health – men are supposed to be strong, more of the stoic or quiet type whenever we’re going through stressors. So there’s much more hesitancy to speak with a mental health professional as a result of that. Long-term, that’s really harmful to us. Men have a high rate of suicide, and that is because we don’t always allow ourselves to have an outlet to have those discussions, whether it’s with our peers or with a professional.”

Thankfully, men’s attitudes are starting to change.

“I think there’s more of a discussion today,” said Dr. Morris. “The stigma is still there, but we are having discussions. It’s on podcasts, it’s on TV more – so at least it’s being discussed. I think a lot of people know of someone who has committed suicide or who has dealt with mental health issues. So, there’s more awareness these days.”

Dr. Trevor Morris (Lexington Medical Center)

In addition to keeping up with their mental health, there are several physical conditions men should be checked for as they progress through life.

“First, the most important thing is doing preventative screenings, whether that’s colon cancer screening or prostate cancer screening,” Dr. Morris stated. “If you are someone who smokes – which I would strongly recommend against – I would do what we call a ‘Triple A,’ which looks for abdominal aortic aneurysms, or a screening for lung cancer.”

“I would also recommend regular preventative care on blood pressure, and making sure you don’t have a risk of coronary heart disease,” he added. “And then lastly, men need healthier lifestyle habits – whether that is increasing your physical activity, increasing your fruit and vegetable intake, which I need to improve, as many men do, and increasing your water intake as well.”

Heart disease is a special concern for men.

“Men have a much higher risk of heart disease than their female counterparts,” Dr. Morris warned. “We have higher rates of coronary artery disease, higher rates of heart attacks and strokes. So that is something you should aggressively try to prevent.”

If there is a man in your life who needs to pay more attention to his health, Dr. Morris says a gentle nudge is the best thing you can do to help him.

“I would recommend they have a discussion about how important that person is to them,” he said. “Next, I would tell them that seeing a doctor preventatively is similar to taking your car to get preventative maintenance. It’s not that we’re automatically looking for something wrong, but that we’re trying to do things to get the person or the car running for as long as possible. So those would be the first two things I would say.”

Dr. Morris has one parting suggestion for men who are reluctant to access preventative care.

“Find a doctor that they really get along with, that they mesh with, because then it feels more comfortable, like you’re having a conversation,” he said. “I talk to my patients about sports before we talk about anything else. So, they just need to find someone with whom they really get along, who really understands their needs.”

Mark Powell (Provided)

