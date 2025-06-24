SLED Charges Spartanburg Woman With Human Trafficking

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week that a woman from Spartanburg, S.C. has been charged with human trafficking.

Brooke Elizabeth-Louise Foster, 32, was charged with five counts of trafficking in persons – victim(s) under the age of eighteen – following a SLED investigation requested by the Greenville Police Department (GPD).

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for her arrest, Foster “did recruit, entice, solicit, isolate, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, or so attempt, a 16-year-old minor victim – knowing that the minor victim would be subjected to sex trafficking.”

Foster also facilitated sex acts with the minor by creating advertisements on commercial sex sites in Simpsonville, S.C. These instances occurred in January and February of this year.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Foster was booked into the Greenville County detention center where she awaits prosecution by the S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Foster is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

SLED has not released any additional information at the time, but count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates related to this case as it moves forward.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

