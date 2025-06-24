Lake Murray Lightning Strike Results In Multiple Hospitalizations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina emergency officials responded to the Lake Murray Public Park on Tuesday afternoon (June 24, 2025) after lightning struck the water and injured nearly 20 people – including children and adults.

Lexington County fire chief Kyle Minick told reporters that emergency management services arrived at 4:47 p.m. EDT and assessed 20 people at the scene, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Initial reports stated that 18 people were transported to three local hospitals, but subsequent reports indicate that the number of individuals hospitalized may be lower.

“All patients have either been treated and released to their parents or to themselves to vacate the area or transported,” said Minick.

***

Minick advised the public to avoid the park while officials cleared the scene, but expected it to reopen tomorrow (June 25, 2025).

Access for the roadway and the dam is open tonight, but the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is turning people away from the park itself.

Lightning strikes have been exceedingly prevalent in recent weeks across the country. Last Thursday (June 19, 2025), a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Central Park in New York City. Last Friday (June 20, 2025), multiple lightning strikes in central Florida resulted in injuries to three people – one of whom was hospitalized.

Earlier this month in Gunter, Texas, 41-year-old Spencer Loalbo was playing golf with his father when he was struck and killed by a lightning bolt. Loalbo was the third person to be killed by lightning this year.

***

***

