Youth Injured By Stray Bullet At Midlands Soccer Complex

A youth soccer club member sustained a minor injury Sunday evening (June 22, 2025) after being grazed by a stray bullet at the Southeastern Freight Lines Soccer Complex, per statements released by South Carolina United FC (SCUFC) and the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

The incident occurred when a bullet fired into the air from a makeshift, illegal shooting range located in a wooded area behind the complex descended and struck the individual on the wrist. The shot was not intentionally aimed at the complex, and the injury was superficial, club officials confirmed.

“Fortunately, the bullet was traveling at low velocity upon descent,” SCUFC Executive Director Rob Strickland wrote in a letter to club families. “Medical assessment confirmed only a minor superficial wound. As a precaution, the individual was transported to the hospital, treated, and has since been released.”

CPD responded to the scene immediately. Officers located and recovered the bullet, and an investigation revealed that the makeshift range had been crudely built using wooden pallets as targets. SCUFC’s on-site security footage, aided by their IT Director, helped law enforcement determine the origin and number of shots fired.

CPD addressed the incident in a post on X, confirming the location of the unauthorized range and stating: “we’re grateful the individual who was hit suffered a non-life-threatening injury.”

SCUFC initially closed the complex out of an abundance of caution as police investigated the area. On Sunday evening, Strickland spoke with Columbia mayor Daniel Rickenmann and later informed members that authorities had deemed the incident isolated, with no ongoing threat to players, staff or visitors.

“The Southeastern Freight Lines Soccer Complex will reopen as scheduled tomorrow morning, and all camps and programming will proceed without interruption,” Strickland said in the follow-up release. “We recognize that tonight’s incident was concerning. Please know that the safety of our players, families, coaches, and staff is — and always will be — our highest priority.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

