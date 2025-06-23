Upstate S.C. Senator Josh Kimbrell Announces Run for Governor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Second-term state senator Josh Kimbrell of Boiling Springs, South Carolina has formally announced his candidacy for the governorship of the Palmetto State, per a news release (.pdf) issued on Monday (June 23, 2025).

A former radio host, Kimbrell ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. congress in 2018 prior to knocking off a veteran Democratic lawmaker in 2020 to win his seat in the S.C. Senate. According to his supporters, the 40-year-old businessman has emerged over the last four years as one of the more consistently conservative members of that chamber.

Kimbrell’s press release touts him as a “proven conservative leader who defeated a 30-year Democratic incumbent, delivered the state’s largest income tax cut, and championed landmark legislation like the Heartbeat Bill and constitutional carry.”

Kimbrell announced the formation of an exploratory committee to study a run for governor back in March of this year – the first prospective candidate to do so. He now becomes the first prospective candidate to formally enter the race.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“One of the things I’ve always believed is that if you’re going to run for any office – whether it’s senate, congress, governor or any other position – there’s gotta be a ‘why,’” Kimbrell said during a visit to the FITSNews studios earlier this year. “It can’t just be, ‘I want to do it because I’d like to do it.’ It can’t be ‘I want to do it because I want to hold the position.'”

According to his news release, Kimbrell plans to campaign on the elimination of the state’s income tax, reducing red-tape by sunsetting regulations, expanding immigration enforcement, implementing school choice, modernizing state services and on the promotion of conservative social principles.

“This is a pivotal moment for South Carolina,” Kimbrell said of his campaign.

***

(FITSTube)

***

“I’m fighting for a stronger, freer state rooted in our founding principles,” he said. “On June 28, I’ll share a vision to put faith first, protect our republic, and build a future of opportunity for every South Carolinian.”

Kimbrell’s campaign noted he will “unveil his bold plan to save South Carolina,” at 12:00 p.m. EDT this Friday (June 28, 2025) at Bowen’s Landing in Inman, S.C. during Carolina Day celebrations. The event is “open to the public,” and will include “food, music, and high-energy momentum for South Carolina’s conservative future.”

High-energy momentum notwithstanding, Kimbrell enters the race as a clear second-tier contender – well behind a field of frontrunners which includes congresswoman Nancy Mace, attorney general Alan Wilson, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and congressman Ralph Norman.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

