Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire: Where Do Things Go from Here?

A day that began with an Iranian retaliatory strike against American military assets abroad ended with reports of a ceasefire in the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.

U.S. president Donald Trump – who plunged his nation into the fray forty-eight hours ago – announced on his Truth Social account that both sides had agreed to stop fighting at midnight local time Monday night. In the meantime, Israel and Iran are wrapping up missions currently in progress.

Under the plan spelled out by Trump, a 12-hour ceasefire will commence, during which both sides would, according to Trump “remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.”

***

U.S. president Donald Trump in the White House situation room during America’s attack on Iran on June 21, 2025. (The White House)

***

Trump went on to say that after 24 hours, an official end to the conflict will be declared and “be saluted by the world.”

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump added. “This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

***

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE…" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/hLTBT34KnG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 23, 2025

***

It was a dramatic conclusion to a day that had frayed nerves here at home and abroad.

Less than 48 hours after American B-2 stealth bombers pounded three nuclear sites deep in Iran, the Islamic Republic struck back. As most people in South Carolina were finishing their lunch on Monday afternoon, ten Iranian missiles were launched against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Qatar reported the incoming weaponry was successfully intercepted and there were no casualties.

The strike appeared to be a highly choreographed face-saving response to the weekend U.S. attacks. Analysts say Tehran telegraphed its intentions to the Qataris well in advance. The Qataris, in turn, tipped off Washington – meaning the missile barrage was far from a Pearl Harbor-type surprise attack.

***

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council emphasized in a statement released after the warheads were sent into the night sky that “the base that was targeted … was far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.”

“This action did not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people,” the statement noted.

Iran highlighted that the ten missiles used in its “successful operation” was equal to the number of bombs the U.S. used in the attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities. It also claimed that what it codenamed Operation Promise of Victory “destroyed the American forces’ air base.”

The incident was barely over when lengthy statements were also released by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, making many observers theorize they had been written in advance and were on standby for the strike to have passed.

For his part, President Trump characteristically brushed off what he called a “very weak attack” that was “very effectively handled.” Yet his Truth Social media post earlier in the day went on to hint that an olive branch was still extended to the Iranians.

***

***

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” he wrote.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump said. “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

The whole affair was, in one Washington insider’s view, “a well-orchestrated stunt.”

So, the U.S attacked, Iran retaliated – and each side clearly signaled it didn’t want to escalate the military situation.

Now, the guns are going quiet… for the time being, anyway.

“Congratulations, world!” Trump declared. “It’s time for peace.”

***

RELATED | DONALD TRUMP LAUNCHES ATTACK ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES

***

Still, achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East has proven elusive. Additionally, many major questions about the chaotic past two weeks remain unanswered:

Although it’s apparent Iran’s key nuclear processing facilities have been impacted, the precise extent of the damage is subject to debate.

Perhaps the biggest—and most alarming—open question at the moment is what happened to the uranium that Iran had enriched prior to last week’s U.S. strikes? There’s much speculation, but nobody can say for sure. Though the exact amount is unknown, experts speculate there could be enough low-grade material hidden somewhere to produce six to twelve nuclear devices. While Iran’s missile supply has been seriously depleted, that wouldn’t preclude the possibility of a low-grade, land-based tactical nuclear weapon being developed.

Just who’s running the show in Iran’s military, and how tight a grip do they have on it? It’s known that the top command structure has been seriously decimated in the fighting that has raged in the nearly two-week struggle. Although a ceasefire is now in place, are the remaining generals capable of preventing a radical officer from going rogue and resuming military action?

What about the political fallout for Trump at home? Figures as disparate as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (“It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment”) and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (“We are turning back on campaign promises… We are entering a nuclear war, the World War III”) are screaming for political blood on Capitol Hill.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we follow the latest developments on all of these fronts…

***

***

