S.C. Inmate Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison Following Sextortion Suicide

Acting U.S. Attorney for the western district of Michigan Alexis Sanford announced this week that a South Carolina man had been sentenced to 272 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system after a jury convicted him of attempted extortion, stalking and five counts of wire fraud earlier this year.

Per a release from Sanford’s office, 36-year-old Glenn Daeward Boyd of Kershaw, S.C. was already serving a sentence in the Palmetto State for voluntary manslaughter, assault with intent to kill, assaulting a correctional employee and inciting a riot.

Per evidence presented at the trial, Boyd used a contraband cell phone and pretended to be an 18-year-old girl named “Jad” from Grand Rapids, Michigan using the dating app Plenty of Fish (POF).

In August of 2023, Boyd communicated with a 22-year-old male named B.G. as “Jad” – telling them he was actually a 15-year-old girl just two days after their first interaction.

Boyd then assumed the identity of “Jad’s grandparents,” threatening B.G. that “they” would contact police and B.G.’s family to report B.G. as a pedophile if B.G. did not send them money.

Additionally, Boyd created a Facebook profile to post the comment, “he is a pedophile I have all the evidence if anyone wants to see it,” on an account related to B.G.

In response to the threats, B.G. reported the extortion scheme to the police – and committed suicide on the same day.

“Yesterday’s sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the grave nature of Mr. Boyd’s predatory actions specifically, his heinous crimes of sexual exploitation and extortion that have tragically resulted in a profound loss of life,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Michigan. “As we stand in solidarity with the victim’s loved ones, the FBI is unwavering in its commitment to deliver justice. We will collaborate with our law enforcement partners throughout the state to identify and hold accountable those who perpetrate acts of online exploitation.”

SCDC Interim Director Joel Anderson: “This death is another tragic example of the dangers of illegal contraband cellphones in prisons. SCDC remains committed to combatting this national crisis to keep victims and the public safe from criminal predators.”https://t.co/6HWz4wWXrk — S.C. Department of Corrections (@SCDCNews) June 20, 2025

This case was investigated by the FBI, Wyoming Police Department (WPD), S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) and its Office of Inspector General, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department (NCSO) and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department (VBCSD). Assistant U.S. attorneys Constance R. Turnbull and Jonathan Roth led the prosecution.

The FBI provides the following six tips on how people can protect themselves from sextortion schemes:

Be selective about what you share online. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that people are who they claim to be. Images can be altered or stolen. In some cases, predators have even taken over the social media accounts of their victims.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on one game or app and this person asks you to start talking on a different platform.

Be in the know. Any content you create online—whether it is a text message, photo, or video—can be made public. And nothing actually “disappears” online. Once you send something, you don’t have any control over where it goes next.

Be willing to ask for help. If you are getting messages or requests online that don’t seem right, block the sender, report the behavior to the site administrator, or go to an adult. If you have been victimized online, tell someone.

As previously noted, sextortion scams typically target young men between the age of 14-17 – but any child or young adult can become a victim. Sextortion scams typically involve offenders coercing recepients into creating and sending them sexually explicit images and/or video. After receiving the sexually explicit material from the child, the offenders threaten to release the compromising material unless the victim pays them – and/or produces more compromising material.

Tragically, South Carolina has seen several of these cases end with minor victims taking their own lives.

