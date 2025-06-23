Juneteenth Shooting In S.C. Upstate Leads To Hospitalizations, Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A shooting on Saturday evening (June 21, 2025) at an Anderson County Juneteenth celebration led to chaos as hundreds of party-goers scattered and ten were shot, leading to the death of at least one reveler.

According to a press release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) regarding the incident, “the chaotic scene brought in more than fifty law enforcement personnel, EMS, firefighters, troopers and SCDNR after hundreds of people scattered, leaving behind shoes and debris in the roadway.”

“At least 10 people were gunned down,” in the shooting, which reportedly followed a fight.

“One person is unfortunately dead, one patient was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital and at least eight others were taken to nearby hospitals including in Anderson and Greenville,” the release noes.

The party took place on the street “in a neighborhood along Scarborough Road,” however an Instagram post issued by ACSO clarified that “the shooting occurred outside within feet of a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) facility” located approximately 4.5 miles west of downtown Anderson, S.C.

“However, the (VFW) post does NOT have any affiliation with the event itself,” the post clarified.

One Facebook user reported having heard the shooting from their nearby residence, noting they were “sure it was more than thirty shots.”

“We live right down the road and heard that from the first clip that went off,” they recounted. “Then there was a second clip with about 15 to 20. And then another clip that was probably about 30.”

The event was reportedly the sixth annual gathering in that neighborhood to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday observed annually on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by former president Joe Biden in 2021.

Deputies noted early Saturday morning that their investigation into the shooting was “active” and that detectives were working to piece together clues from an “unfolding scene.”

