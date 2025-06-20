Two More Charged In 2021 Pickens County Murder

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced two additional arrests this month following an extensive investigation of a 2021 homicide that took place in the town of Easley, South Carolina.

On the morning of May 10, 2021, deputies with PCSO responded to a residence at 207 Shade Tree Circle in Easley, where they discovered Heyward “Trey” Delno Price III deceased from a gunshot wound.

Since then, detectives have conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest of suspect Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker of Clinton, S.C. in July 2023. Walker was charged with charged with murder, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has been held without bond on those charges ever since.

Following Walker’s arrest, detectives continued to investigate the incident – collecting information on two additional suspects, Shyheen Jaquan Taylor of Clinton and Roydarius Devontae Simpson of Laurens County. Taylor and Simpson were both arrested in connection with Price’s murder on June 13, 2025.

“Detectives never gave up on trying to bring about justice for Trey and his family,” PCSO sheriff Tommy Blankenship said in a statement.

Taylor was arrested in Laurens on local charges and will be transferred to Pickens County. Simpson turned himself in to PCSO and is currently being held without bond at the county detention center.

Like Walker, Taylor and Simpson have both been charged with:

Murder

Burglary first-degree

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Taylor and Simpson are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

PCSO deputies made clear their investigation into Price’s murder was ongoing and that anyone with additional information should contact the department at 864-898-5500.

