Letter: A Fact Check For The Frenzied ‘Sister Senator’

“At the very least, one expects a former state senator to get the facts right.”

Dear Editor,

When three Republican South Carolina State Senators joined with Democrats kill a pro-life bill to end abortions in the Palmetto State in 2023, they probably thought this would get lost in the paperwork of politics. Legislators often rely on voter distraction to get away with saying one thing but doing another once they are in office.

Former State Sen. Katrina Shealy took a chance when she sided with Democrats against a pro-life bill. In fact, the Lexington County Republican Party voted to censure her for her actions, releasing a statement which read, in part, “being pro-life is a bare minimum expectation for Republican legislators in Lexington County, and Sen. Shealy has unfortunately failed that test very outwardly.”

But in a recent opinion piece, Shealy did not direct her frustrations at the party that asked her to stand for preborn children or the voters who rejected her when it came time to face the music. Instead, she went after a pro-life group and its leader, who simply educated voters on what SHE had done.

The “facts” in her rant are as sloppy as her voting record. She inaccurately inflates the salary of Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins and undercounts our nationwide staff, perhaps to make the money look like more than it is. SFLA works in all fifty states, on more than 1,600 college and university campuses, to educate and activate the Pro-Life Generation.

For people like Shealy, that means a dedicated group of volunteers willing to make phone calls, send text messages, and knocks on doors when pro-life votes are blocked. We remind voters of those trying to hide their records on LIFE.

Rather than addressing her pro-abortion vote in the article, Shealy accuses students of vandalization – a crime – and one that we did not engage in and absolutely condemn as Students for Life groups are the frequent victims of such attacks on college campuses. That kind of statement needs to be backed up with a police report and facts.

Facts don’t represent much of her diatribe.

The defeatism of abortion – that rather than addressing human suffering, we should reduce the number of people who might suffer – represents the hopeless mantra of many in politics. In Shealy’s case, she tries the tired dodge of “it’s okay to attack SFLA because the money should help the already born babies who are homeless and hungry.”

She either doesn’t know or poorly researched SFLA, as our Standing with You program also operates in all fifty states to connect women and girls with help and hope, and currently, we are currently preparing to host the nation’s largest diaper drive. All our campus groups do service projects, so that we can protect the next generation in law and in service.

It’s not uncommon for those who love abortion to attack those who don’t. It’s not surprising that a legislator whose pro-abortion actions were publicized didn’t enjoy the experience. But at the very least, one expects a former state senator to get the facts right.

Sincerely,

Kristi Hamrick

Vice President, Media & Policy

Students for Life Action

