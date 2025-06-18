Welfare Check Leads To Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Dorchester County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Dorchester County last Saturday (June 14, 2025).

That evening, officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a 911 call for a wellness check regarding a domestic dispute at the Summervillage Mobile Home Park, according to a release from the statewide agency.

Upon arrival, a gunshot was fired from inside the residence – and when an officer entered the home, they encountered a man armed with a handgun. During the ensuing encounter, the officer shot the man – later identified by the Dorchester County coroner’s office as 61-year-old Patrick David Hatcher.

Hatcher was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

SLED is continuing to investigate the shooting, but has not released any additional information at this time. The statewide agency investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

Saturday’s encounter marks SPD’s first officer-involved shooting this year. So far, this is South Carolina’s twenty-fifth such incident of 2025, compared to the 45 which took place last year.

If this pace continues, the record of 49 officer-involved shootings set in 2017 – and matched in 2020 – would be broken sometime in mid-December of this year.

