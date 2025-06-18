SLED Charges Horry County Teenager With Acts Of Terrorism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that its agency has charged a teenager from Horry County, South Carolina with acts of terrorism.

Daniel Fox Fischer, 17, is being charged with threatening or conspiring to threaten real or personal property using a destructive device and possessing or using a weapon of mass destruction for an act of terrorism, following a SLED investigation requested by the Conway Police Department (CPD).

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for his arrest, Fischer communicated his intent to join a foreign terrorist organization, conspired with multiple individuals – foreign and domestic – and threatened to cause harm using a destructive device between April 2024 and August 2024.

Fischer allegedly took proactive steps with individuals to obtain the “technical expertise to carry out an attack,” to which investigators obtained instructional videos and instructions for making an explosive device, information about radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIEDs) and recipes for making C4 – an explosive material.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Investigators also retrieved terrorism training materials and electronic communications supporting terrorism activities. Additionally, investigators recovered images of Fischer manifesting the threat by expressing his support for ISIS while wearing what appears to be a device similar to an explosive vest.

The release also noted that confidential source information from a reliable witness and stored electronic records, indicated Fischer’s intent to use a destructive device against targets within the Palmetto State.

Fischer was booked into the J. Reuben Long County detention center’s juvenile facility where he awaits prosecution by the S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Fischer is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at the time, but count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates related to this case as it moves forward.

***

THE RELEASE …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

