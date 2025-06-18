A Look Inside Anti-Trump Protests Across South Carolina

“We all have a right to do this…”

Last weekend, anti-Donald Trump protesters operating under the the “No Kings” banner assembled across the state of South Carolina as a part of nationwide demonstrations against the current administration.

No Kings organizers billed their events as “a nationwide day of defiance.”

“From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks… (we are) taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like,” they noted.

In Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and an assortment of other South Carolinian cities, thousands of protesters took to the streets to express their discontent with Trump’s administration.

Brittlebank Park Charleston S.C. – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews

“It heartens me to see the the diversity of the age, race, color and creed,” said Miachel Ostapiej. “We’re all here, we all have a right to do this, and we should be able to do this whenever we want in a peaceful manner,”

Ostapiej is a Marine Corps veteran who helped organize the Brittlebank Park protest put on by the “50501 South Carolina” group last Sunday.

“I did 25 years in the Marines and I was happy to do it, it was my honor and privilege to do it,” Ostapiej told FITSNews. “I lived in Japan for six years, Germany for three years, I was in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. I’ll tell you honestly – any of the people I met – they all want to raise their families, be safe, be educated, have food and water. That’s all they want, and I think that’s the problem with the Republican party right now – they think, they’re in this little bubble.”

“I’ll be honest – I was a Republican until 2016 and I didn’t vote for Trump then, and I certainly didn’t vote for him these last two terms,” Ostapiej added.

Anne and Mike Ostapiej rally supporters at a 'No Kings' rally in Charleston, S.C. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Ostapiej’s wife, Anne Ostapiej, was the principal organizer of the Brittlebank Park protest in Charleston. She gave a brief speech at the beginning of the event, referencing her positive relationship with local police officials – who were present at the event in patrol vehicles, on bicycles and on horseback.

“They are supportive,” Ostapiej said. “If you watch the news you know where the trouble’s coming from – and it’s not us.”

A mounted city of Charleston police officer near the city's 'No Kings' protest on June 14, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

While the Ostapiejs – and most event attendees expressed a desire for the protests to remain peaceful – invited speaker Joe Walsh took a different tact.

A former arch-conservative member of the Tea Party and U.S. congressman from Illinois, Walsh has become an anti-Trump zealot. Earlier this month, FITSNews reported on his move to South Carolina and plans to challenge veteran incumbent U.S. senator Lindsey Graham.

During his remarks, Walsh employed charged rhetoric – challenging rally-goers to “do shit you never thought you would do.”

Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) told Charleston rallygoers to "Fight, Fight, Fight," adding the "next 16 months are about doing shit you never thought you would do," and previewing forthcoming "civil disobedience." @FITSNews #NoKings pic.twitter.com/8BW8qlySL1 — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) June 15, 2025

Walsh, who professionally agitates against Trump and presumably has a good idea what the liberal donors who funded the organization of nationwide “No Kings” rally have planned next, also previewed forthcoming “civil disobedience.”

Walsh’s battle cry – evocative of William Wallace – drew cheers from the crowd, but his entreaties to “fight, fight, fight,” didn’t match the laid-back attitudes of most rally attendees.

Protesters participate in a 'No Kings' rally in Charleston, S.C. on June 14, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

“I already heard that guy’s speech yesterday,” a man who identified himself as “Todd” told FITSNews in reference to the identical speech given the previous day in Charleston’s Hampton Park. “Sometimes you come out and there are speakers who are trying to cover topics that you may or may not be in full agreement with … whatever.”

When asked what brought him out to back-to-back days of protests, Todd expressed frustration with the choices available to voters.

“I don’t really consider myself a Democrat, but then again when it comes time to vote there are only two choices, Republicans… there’s just something bad enough about them that I can’t bear to bring myself to do it even if I agree with part of their platform,” he said.

As for Trump, Todd said “I’m not even opposed to all of his ideas… its just that on a lot of things he goes way too far.”

Brittlebank Park Charleston S.C. – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews Brittlebank Park Charleston S.C. – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews

Todd acknowledged former president Barack Obama managed to deport more people per day in his administration than Trump has so far in his second term, but noted Obama “didn’t brag about it, he didn’t wallow in other people’s misery and say ‘hey, look at these families I’m deporting… look at me.'”

Todd also addressed the efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), formerly led by multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

“With DOGE, of course there’s waste in the government, but you remove it with precision, you don’t lay waste and then later on figure out what we should have kept… It’s very inefficient,” he said.

Todd expressed his dislike of both Trump the current polarized political environment.

“I just don’t like him… he has lowered the office, it’s like an extension of his wrestling persona, it’s just entertainment, but unfortunately it feels like ping pong, we’re going too far left and then too far right,” he said.

Brittlebank Park Charleston S.C. – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews Brittlebank Park Charleston S.C. – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews

The weekend’s Charleston protests were (genuinely) mostly peaceful – although the Charleston Police Department (CPD) drew criticism from the left and the right for its handling of multiple situations.

Conservative talk radio host Corey Allen was identified by event organizers in the crowd at Sunday’s Brittlebank Park protest, and was instructed to leave the permitted protest area or be arrested by CPD officers. Allen posted a video of the encounter on his Facebook page.

“I was told by City of Charleston Police Department under the control of William Cogswell Jr., the current mayor, that I would be arrested for simply filming an event in #charlestonsc and that…well, is unconstitutional,” Allen wrote.

Allen told post commenters that he considered going to jail over the matter, but desisted because he didn’t want to put his wife – who helps him take care of her ailing father – in a position to bail him out of jail.

“Plus, they don’t allow you to smoke cigarettes in jail, ” Allen added.

Left-wing protesters heading southward down the peninsula carrying Mexican and “Fuck Trump” flags were equally incensed at CPD’s use of mounted officers to effect the arrest of 33-year-old protester Matthew Colburn of Lake City, S.C., whom the department alleged was engaged in public disorderly conduct.

(Facebook)

“As trained, the mounted unit, specifically Mount Riley, arrived to create space between the officers, the arrestee, and those attempting to disrupt the arrest,” a Charleston Police Department press release said. “This was done effectively and without further incident.”

“Claims that anyone was slammed into a brick wall, trampled, or that the rider lost control of the reins are false,” the release added. “No one was injured, Mount Riley was not harmed, and the group continued walking south on King Street following the encounter.”

The incident drew the criticism of some who watched video of the encounter.

“This is so disappointing too, because the entire day went so well —cops and protestors,” one Redditer opined. “I do think CPD should provide some explanation as to why they went all John Wayne on a group that seems to just be moving along.”

Lowcountry state senator Tom Fernandez also drew the ire of Charleston protesters by executing a middle-finger drive-by of Hampton Park demonstrators in his custom $200,000 , Kevlar-coated, 6X6 ‘Hellfire Apocalypse’ truck, an incident explored in further detail in our previous coverage.

?? NO KINGS: COLUMBIA



Law enforcement officers “guesstimate” that 2,000 to 3,000 people gathered at the South Carolina State House on Saturday for the NO KINGS protest — one of more than a dozen demonstrations across the state held as part of a “nationwide day of defiance”… pic.twitter.com/aiQqISwRw8 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) June 14, 2025

FITSNews also had boots on the ground in Columbia, S.C. last Saturday, where our Andrew Fancher documented “2,000 to 3,000 people gathered at the South Carolina State House.”

'No Kings' protesters gather at the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia, S.C. on July 14, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Democratic S.C. house representative Jermaine Johnson told Columbia rally-goers that the S.C. General Assembly is full of members who follow Trump’s lead and who are “following the talking points of Fox News.”

“They are following the talking points of all of the far right individuals running across the state,” he added.

Johnson specifically blasted S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson for issuing warnings about potential violent protests ahead of the peaceful assemblies – which he claimed was political grandstanding. Both Wilson and Johnson are exploring 2026 gubernatorial bids.

If there are credible threats, then tell us.



If you’re making it up, then you’re no better than @NancyMace as you both say anything to try to get elected governor. #SCPol https://t.co/m6eSNw89Z7 — Jermaine Johnson ?? (@Dr_JLJohnson) June 12, 2025

“From my vantage point—mostly from the State House grounds along Gervais Street—the crowd felt electric and welcoming: to cameras, to the overwhelming law enforcement presence, and to those trickling in from the Famously Hot S.C. Pride festival down the road,” Fancher reported.

Fancher described rally attendees as representing a number of demographics, similar to the groups seen in other parts of the state throughout the weekend.

“As I moved through the crowd—an unlikely mix of Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, military veterans, scantily dressed youth and furries—one attendee recognized me from FITSNews and jokingly warned me not to use ‘Trump math’ when tallying up the number of attendees,” Fancher recounted.

Protesters hold signs at the 'No Kings' rally in Columbia, S.C. on June 14, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“According to several law enforcement officers on scene, attendance at Saturday’s protest was ‘guesstimated’ at between 2,000 and 3,000—with many demonstrators pausing to thank officers for keeping them ‘safe’ during those conversations,” Fancher noted.

While the protests showcased the views of those who oppose Trump and his policies, it’s worth recalling he has carried South Carolina in three consecutive elections – winning last November with 58.23% of the vote. Trump also easily vanquished former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP primary election – drawing 59.79% of the vote.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the Palmetto State’s starring role in national politics…

