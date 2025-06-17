Systemic Neglect: Residential Care Scandal In South Carolina Pee Dee

The arrest of a 20-year-old caregiver found passed out and in possession of cocaine while on duty at the Above the Rest Residential Care facility in Florence, South Carolina has sparked widespread community concern — and triggered multiple investigations into a facility already mired in complaints, violations and scandal.

Over the past 33 months, the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has conducted 23 inspections at Above the Rest – 16 of which were triggered by complaints. These inspections have resulted in 54 documented violations ranging from inadequate staffing and medication mismanagement to sanitation failures and abuse allegations. Even before the shocking arrest of Na’Trell Wade Bryant on June 6, 2025, inspectors had already flagged the facility multiple times for leaving residents unattended, failing to report accidents and failing to meet the most basic regulatory standards.

Bryant’s arrest – which included charges of manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base and marijuana possession – came after a resident called 911 with chest pains. When emergency responders arrived, they found the facility’s front door wide open and the premises apparently unstaffed. After investigating further, they found Bryant was the only staff member on duty that morning – but determined he was either asleep or passed out, possibly under the influence and allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics.

Obviously, this was not a good look for a facility responsible for the safety, care and administration of prescriptions for more than three dozen vulnerable individuals.

When deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) searched the facility, they found 38 vulnerable residents and zero supervision. That wasn’t the first time. According to SCDHP’s inspection report, just a week earlier — on May 30, 2025 — another resident had called 911 after realizing there were no staff on site. When EMS arrived, they found 36 residents entirely alone.

Both incidents were classified as Class I violations – the most serious under South Carolina law – denoting direct threats to resident health and safety. The facility was ordered to submit a corrective action plan within three business days.

Here’s what SCDPH had to say about the situation…

Above The Rest Residential Care (the Facility) is a licensed community residential care facility (CRCF) located at 2385 Pamplico Hwy., Florence, SC, The Department licenses and regulates CRCFs pursuant to the State Health Facility Licensure Act, S.C. Code Ann. Sections 44-7-110, et seq., and Regulation 60-84, Standards for Licensing Community Residential Care Facilities. On June 6, 2025, the Department received notification of the arrest at the Facility. On the same day, the Department visited the Facility to conduct an investigation. On June 10, 2025, the Department issued to the Facility the attached report of visit (.pdf), which describes the alleged violations. The Facility is required to submit a plan of correction to the alleged violations by June 13, 2025.

While SCDPH has completed its investigation into the facility, the FCSO and the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson continue to investigate, according to FCSO major Michael Nunn.

A PATTERN OF NEGLECT

State records obtained by FITSNews paint a damning picture of long-term dysfunction at this facility. Since January 2023, 16 separate complaints have been filed against Above the Rest, many alleging resident neglect, abuse, elopements and hazardous conditions.

Among them:

A January 2023 complaint (.pdf) reporting a dementia patient wandering unsupervised due to lack of staff.

Repeated allegations of untrained or unlicensed staff administering medications, including insulin.

Multiple incidents of improper food storage, expired meals, and inadequate nutrition.

Residents left without access to communication, outdoor activity, or appropriate hygiene resources.

Complaints frequently referenced staff shortages, lack of background checks, and poor supervision — with some caregivers reportedly falling asleep, ignoring emergencies, or lacking proper credentials altogether. In several cases, staff failed to respond to medical needs or were unaware of resident’s whereabouts.

Despite these red flags, the facility operated for long stretches without oversight. At least five gaps of 40 + days occurred between inspections — including one 98 -day period — even as the facility racked up citations for misconduct and health violations.

THE FACE BEHIND THE FACILITY

Felicia Thomas, 54, is the listed owner of Above the Rest. Her name does not appear on the June inspection report, but public records link her directly to the facility’s operation. She is also the mother of Na’Trell Bryant.

Operating under various aliases including Felicia Gregg and Felicia Bryant, Thomas has previously faced charges for drug trafficking, fraudulent check writing and breach of trust. Among the most serious charges she faced was a 2005 felony conviction (.pdf) for breach of trust involving over $5,000 . She received a 10-year sentence, suspended to five years of probation.

SCDPH media relations director Ron Aiken said there are two types of criminal background checks related to facilities like Above the Rest.

“Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. Section 44-7-264(A), to obtain a license to operate a CRCF, the person, or persons, required to sign the application for licensure pursuant to Section 44-7-270 shall undergo a state and national fingerprint-based criminal records check. Subsection (B)(1) explains that a license must not be issued to the applicant, and if issued, may be revoked, if the person or any one of the persons required to undergo the check is required to register under the sex offender registry or has been convicted of certain criminal offenses. Additionally, S.C. Code Sections 44-7-2910, et seq. require direct care entities, which includes CRCFs, employing or contracting with a direct caregiver to conduct a criminal record check prior to employing or contracting with the direct caregiver. The required check and procedures are explained in Sections 44-7-2910(C) and -2920. Pursuant to Section 44-7-2940, the Department acts as the channeling agency for any federal criminal record checks required by the article. Regulation 60-84 Section 501.A further explains: Before being employed or contracted as a staff member/direct care volunteer by a licensed community residential care facility, a person shall undergo a criminal background check pursuant to 1976 Code Section 44-7-2910. Staff members/direct care volunteers/private sitters of the facility shall not have a prior conviction or pled no contest (nolo contendere) to abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a child or a vulnerable adult as defined in 1976 Code Section 43-35-10, et seq.” SC Department of Public Health

A SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN

At the heart of this unfolding scandal is a larger systemic failure — not just on the part of one facility or one administrator, but within the oversight structure meant to safeguard South Carolina’s most vulnerable.

Inspectors repeatedly cited the same violations: Improper medication handling, unsafe food practices, lack of care documentation, environmental hazards, and unqualified personnel. Despite this, Above the Rest was allowed to continue operating. The violations did not result in serious consequences. As a result, dozens of vulnerable residents were left in harm’s way.

From misfiled medication logs to active criminal activity on the premises, the evidence suggests that this facility did not simply fall short of standards — it actively endangered the people it was licensed to protect.

As state and county authorities weigh additional charges, the case of Above the Rest is a wake-up call. For every violation documented on paper, there are real lives affected — seniors without supervision, patients missing vital medication and families left with unanswered questions.

FITSNews will continue to follow this story as it develops. Anyone with information about the facility – or others that should be investigated — is encouraged to contact callie@fitsnews.com.

THE SCDPH INSPECTION REPORT…

