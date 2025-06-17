South Carolina’s Largest Fireworks Celebration On Tap

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… South Carolina’s largest, most celebrated fireworks displays will be held later this month in the Midlands region of the Palmetto State. According to event organizers, the 37th annual Lake Murray Independence Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 – featuring “a breathtaking fireworks…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s largest, most celebrated fireworks displays will be held later this month in the Midlands region of the Palmetto State.

According to event organizers, the 37th annual Lake Murray Independence Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 – featuring “a breathtaking fireworks show launched from Spence and Dreher Islands” on the lake.

Sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, an award-winning hospital system based in the Midlands region of South Carolina, the celebration will kick off shortly after dark (at approximately 9:15 p.m. EDT). The show is synchronized to patriotic music broadcast on 93.1 FM The Lake – will also be live-streamed by WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.).

Held annually on the lake on the Saturday before America’s Independence Day (July 4), the annual event attracts thousands of spectators watching from either the shoreline or on the water in their boats.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Looking for a good place to take in the show? Organizers recommend Dreher Island State Park, located at 3677 State Park Road in Prosperity, S.C. Admission to the park is $3 for adults, $1.50 for seniors and $1 for children under fifteen. Big Boys BBQ‘s food truck will be at Dreher Island State Park serving both lunch and dinner.

Joining Lexington Medical Center in sponsoring this event are Dominion Energy, First Community Bank, Palm Beach Tan, Bentley Pontoons, U.S. Foods, DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia, Trevett’s and Tidewater Boats. Those wishing to support local tourism year-round can participate in the Lake Murray “Adopt-a-Firework” initiative – or donate in-person at the Lake Murray Country Visitors Center (2184 North Lake Drive).

In the event inclement weather were to force a postponement, the fireworks would take place the following evening (Sunday, June 29, 2025).

Looking for a fun way to get a jump start on your July 4 celebration? Lake Murray has got you covered…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

