S.C. Inmate Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison Meth Ring

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that an inmate incarcerated at the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence obtained during a federal-state investigation revealed that since early 2023, Jonathan Adam Sarratt was facilitating the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine to a drug trafficking ring within the Upstate – all while serving a sentence at SCDC for trafficking methamphetamine, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

U.S. district judge Donald C. Coggins sentenced Sarratt to 300 months of incarceration consecutive to the state sentence he is currently serving – and a five-year term of supervision following his release. Additionally, the court ordered a judgment against the defendant for $1 million .

South Carolina officials praised the sentence…

***

From SCDC Interim Director Joel Anderson: “We are grateful to everyone who worked to hold this career criminal accountable for his actions and keep South Carolina communities safe from drug dealers and others who prey on innocent people.” #WeAreCorrections https://t.co/qxTfh3jaZd — S.C. Department of Corrections (@SCDCNews) June 17, 2025

***

Last month, Judge Coggins sentenced six of Sarratt’s co-defendants to a total of 813 months in federal prison after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Those individuals already sentenced in addition to Sarratt are:

Mikayluh Walker , 26, of Gaffney

, 26, of Gaffney Mikenzi Walker , 26, of Gaffney

, 26, of Gaffney Christopher Biggerstaff , 42, of Chesnee

, 42, of Chesnee Brenda Mincey , 34, of Gaffney

, 34, of Gaffney Aa’lyah Maulana Tukes , 29, of Simpsonville

, 29, of Simpsonville Sondra Walker, 67, of Gaffney

***

Evidence presented to the court showed that since at least 2022, twins Mikayluh and Mikenzi Walker were distributing drugs in the Upstate, and were making trips to obtain methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia in 2023.

The Walker twins utilized two stash houses during the conspiracy, one of which they lived in with their grandmother and co-defendant, Sondra Walker. Co-defendant Biggerstaff additionally pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Another co-defendant, Daniel Wentz, is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations– Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), and the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Schoen is prosecuting the case.

***

***

