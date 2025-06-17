2026 S.C. Governor’s Race: Alan Wilson Officially ‘In’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We’ve been covering the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race for so long here at FITSNews it’s easy to forget that none of the contenders we’ve been discussing has actually entered the race yet…

That will change next Monday (June 23, 2025) at around 6:00 p.m. EDT when the Palmetto State’s four-term attorney general Alan Wilson announces his candidacy at an event in his hometown of Lexington, S.C. Wilson, 51, will reportedly make it official during a gathering at Hudson’s Smokehouse in Lexington.

Wilson’s announcement is expected to come around the same time U.S. congressman Ralph Norman formally announces his entry into the race – although a specific date and location for Norman’s announcement has yet to be revealed.

News of Wilson’s impending official launch was first reported by Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.

Two other well-known candidates – U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette – are also expected to enter the contest at some point this summer. Other contenders could jump in, too, meaning the race to replace outgoing governor Henry McMaster will be an extremely crowded (and contentious) affair.

Wilson enters the race as one of the frontrunners to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination – which is the only race that matters in South Carolina. No Democrat has won a top-of-the-ticket race since 1998, and the last Democrat gubernatorial nominee – former U.S. congressman Joe Cunningham – drew an anemic 40.67% of the vote against McMaster.

Polling in the GOP primary so far this cycle has been infrequent and unreliable, but earlier this spring Wilson’s prospective bid appeared to be at the head of the pack.

The son of U.S. congressman Joe Wilson, Alan Wilson has drawn generally positive reviews from GOP voters during his tenure as attorney general – which has featured several high-profile prosecutions. Wilson made international headlines two years ago, for example, with his office’s prosecution of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

In addition to his political career, Wilson has served nearly three decades in the U.S. Army National Guard, attaining the rank of colonel. He is a three-time chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA).

In recent months, however, Wilson has found himself on the receiving end of withering criticism from Mace over his record – including allegations that he has failed to sufficiently act to safeguard the interests of abused women and children.

Count on FITSNews to attend Wilson’s announcement next week and report back on what we see and hear…

