South Carolina’s ‘Senator Boobs’ Flips Off Liberal Protesters

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Freshman South Carolina state senator Tom Fernandez hasn’t exactly distinguished himself since being elected last fall to represent the citizens of S.C. Senate District 39 (which includes parts of Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties). The attorney from Summerville, S.C. – who has previously stated he is only serving one term in the Senate – has drawn plenty of headlines, although the coverage he has received thus far would appear to refute the old adage that “all press is good press.”

Fernandez, 46, originally of Livonia, Michigan, first attracted attention when he rolled into the S.C. State House parking lot last fall in a custom $200,000 , Kevlar-coated, 6X6 ‘Hellfire Apocalypse’ – a modified Jeep Gladiator equipped with bulletproof skin, custom leather interior and a 6.4-liter, 500-horsepower V8 Hemi engine under the hood.

Attracting every bit as much attention as Fernandez’s ride? His window decal, which noted “my other ride has huge boobs.”

***

***

“What, are they jealous?” Fernandez told FITSNews in response to the rampant pearl-clutching which ensued. “My wife has an F-cup and theirs are flat? I’m sorry you don’t have as much fun as I do.”

More substantively, Fernandez caused a huge stir last March when he claimed from the well of the Senate that the Palmetto State’s über-wealthy, über influential trial lawyer lobby had offered him tens of thousands of dollars to oppose S. 244 – a comprehensive tort reform bill introduced by Senate majority leader Shane Massey.

“Let me say the quiet part out loud,” Fernandez said in detailing the offer he allegedly received.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The S.C. Senate abruptly recessed following Fernandez’s shocking claim, which he later walked back. Indeed, Fernandez has since criticized those reporting on his claim as spreading “fake news” – although he was one of several so-called “Republican” senators who sold out to the trial lawyer lobby on the lawsuit reform issue.

During last weekend’s nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest of U.S. president Donald Trump, Fernandez took his “conservative’ activism to the next level – driving his ride to a local event and sharing his views on the demonstration.

After laying on the horn of his vehicle, Fernandez extended the well-known single-fingered salute to the assembled crowd. As his antics began attracting attention, he proceeded to flip not one but two birds while mouthing the words “fuck you.”

Take a look…

***

***

According to Fernandez, he has received multiple death threats in the aftermath of his vulgar, ornithological unleashing – including several threats he shared with his Facebook audience.

“Stay classy liberals,” he wrote in response to once such threat.

Fernandez also shared letters of admiration he has received, or “love letters from the right.”

“You’re a hero in our household and the politician we so desperately need,” one constituent wrote. “Just wanted to share my admiration and respect for you sir. Thank you for having a giant set of balls and complete transparency. You’re a stand-up guy, an amazing human and you’ll have our vote forever.”

Meanwhile, others have suggest Fernandez engaged in conduct unbecoming an elected official and should resign.

What do you think?

Loading Tom Fernandez's actions at the 'No Kings' protest were... Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Contemptible

Patriotic

Eye-roll worthy

***

OUR TAKE…

***

Tom Fernandez’s antics apart from his official conduct as a member of the S.C. Senate aren’t really a big deal to us. Certainly, flipping two birds and yelling obscenities is not how we would respond to people peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest – but Fernandez is similarly endowed by his creator with freedom of expression. If he chooses to exercise it like an immature blowhard, so be it.

Similarly, anyone shocked or offended by Fernandez’s conduct clearly hasn’t gotten to know him very well… and shouldn’t expect him to start behaving any differently anytime soon.

Our baseline on Fernandez – and any other elected official we write about – is to assess whether their actions in office promote individual freedom and facilitate the free market. If so, we generally support them. If not, we generally oppose them – although we do our best to call balls and strikes fairly along the way.

Sadly, on the issues that matter, Fernandez has been tremendous disappointment during his first few months in office – revealing himself to be more keen on affiliating with powerful interests that hold South Carolina back than standing courageously on principle.

No amount of MAGA overcompensation is going to undo that betrayal…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

