Iran-Israel War: Will America Get Dragged In?

by MARK POWELL

***

Officials in the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump are quietly letting it be known to Middle Eastern allies that the U.S. will not be joining in the fighting between Israel and Iran. With one important qualifier…

Iran must not target American troops.

That’s essentially the same message Washington sent last week, just ahead of the beginning of the current conflict.

Washington has admitted helping Israel intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones. But it has also repeatedly insisted the Jewish State acted on its own in launching offensive strikes against the Muslim Republic.

Analysts say last week’s message – and the one being repeated now – are a warning to Tehran to steer clear of targeting U.S. forces in the region. Over the weekend, Iran insisted it would attack Western forces acting on behalf of Israel – which is apparently preparing to escalate its offensive.

***

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” Trump wrote Monday evening on his Truth Social platform. “What a shame, and waste of human life.”

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump added ominously.

As tensions escalate, America’s military brass is rushing the USS Nimitz carrier strike group to the region. Additionally, more than two dozen strategic refueling planes left the U.S. on Sunday bound for the Middle East.

For his part, Trump is still holding out hope for a diplomatic solution. Talking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 gathering in Canada on Monday, Trump said “Iran is not winning this war.”

“They should talk before it’s too late,” he added.

Trump departed the G7 early “because of what’s going on in the Middle East,” according to his press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

***

U.S. president Donald Trump salutes troops during a June 14, 2025 military parade in Washington, D.C. (The White House)

***

As it relates to potential American involvement in the conflict, students of U.S. history are no doubt struck by the Trump administration invoking the same qualifier another U.S. president used 85 years earlier.

As he was seeking a record-setting third term in 1940 – with World War II raging in Europe and Asia – president Franklin D. Roosevelt told a crowd in Boston on October 30, the week before the election, “I have said this before, but I shall say it again and again and again: Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.”

Then he added the critical caveat: “Except in case of attack.”

Exactly 403 days later, Japan rained death and destruction on Pearl Harbor in a sneak attack, plunging America into the global conflict. For nearly a century, historians have debated whether FDR created a situation that made such an attack possible – inevitable even – thus allowing the U.S. to join the fighting without violating his pledge. Most academics dismiss that claim, but more than eight decades later, skepticism still lingers.

Which brings us back to 2025. With Washington clearly assembling a potent fighting force in the region, some observers are wondering if our nation is setting the stage for something bigger.

Stoking additional concern this go round? An ominous message from the Anonymous collective warning of an imminent false flag attack on American soil initiated by an “ally” – with the expressed goal of dragging the United States into the conflict.

***

***

The U.S. has dispatched men and materiel to the Middle East on multiple occasions during various crises that have accompanied Israel’s 77 years of existence. Such high-profile saber-rattling has proven to be an effective deterrent.

Yet, there are subtle nuances that make this war distinct from past conflicts. Israel and Iran have never directly fought each other before. Iran’s command structure was seriously crippled in the opening round of attacks last week. Just how much control do the new leaders exert over the military, including the radical Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and especially its elite Quds Force? At least four senior IRGC commanders have been killed so far. Hailing from an environment where its leaders have called for the destruction of Israel and the United States for more than 40 years, what would happen should one officer decide to go rogue?

Likewise, in the words of one diplomat from a non-aligned nation, “Israel is champing at the bit” for the U.S. to become actively involved in the fighting on its side. Some observers cite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments over the weekend that Iran was behind plots in 2024 to assassinate Trump.

“Through proxies, yes,” he said. “Through their intel, yes, they want to kill him.”

Some observers claimed Netanyahu’s comment was a ploy to curry American support.

With so many variables at play and so few answers in hand, this much is certain: it appears no imminent end to the fighting is in sight. And it appears there is a real threat America could get dragged into it…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

