Letter: This is Israel’s War

Dear Editor,

World peace will always be the mission, but it feels unobtainable at this point.

Israel’s merciless attack on Iran last night draws us closer than we’ve ever been to a third world war. Tensions are high, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s blatant disregard for human life is even higher.

As deadly hypersonic missiles fly high in the skies of the Middle East like birds, Americans are aimlessly watching Netflix and dressing up for intense nights of drinking at hole-in-the-wall beach bars – completely and utterly unaware of the atrocities taking place on the other side of the world.

While politicians like Lindsey Graham and Randy Fine are celebrating this event, the rest of us are left to figure out what these nightmarish occurrences will lead to… the results of these attacks could potentially result in hundreds (if not thousands) of dead children and billions in aid from the United States to kill even more.

War is wrong, and I refuse to live under a government that remains complicit in severe war crimes. Watch the words and actions of your local officials very closely in the coming weeks – if they’re advocating for war, spend every ounce of energy you have to make sure they aren’t re-elected.

Finally, pray for peace in this dark, gloomy world. It’s the only one we have.

Sincerely,

Joshua Bazzle

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Thanks for sharing your thoughts, Joshua.

***

