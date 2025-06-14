Horror in the Heartland: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in ‘Politically Motivated’ Shootings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a weekend already overflowing with major breaking news, Americans awoke Saturday morning to a horrifying development in Minnesota.

Authorities there say a suspect impersonating a law enforcement officer shot and killed a top Minnesota elected official and her husband, and shot and wounded another and his wife.

Investigators are calling the attacks “politically motivated.”

“This is a dark day for Minnesota and our democracy,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement.

***

***

Dead are former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. They were shot in the head in their suburban Minneapolis home around 3 a.m. CDT..

Also shot in their residence were state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. They were seriously injured.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued for a three-mile radius around Brooklyn Park, MN. The suspected shooter fled on foot after exchanging gunfire with police.

Authorities seized a car at the scene that contained what they believe was a hit list that contained the names of Hortman, Hoffman, and other politicians.

***

Minnesota Sen. John Huffman (MN State Senate) Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman (MN House of Representatives)

***

The White House says U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are assisting in the investigation and search for the attacker.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America,” President Donald Trump said in a statement.

As the manhunt intensifies, law enforcement agencies at every level are working to determine the full scope of the suspect’s plans — and whether others may have been targeted.

Meanwhile, Minnesota and the nation are reeling from what appears to be one of the most brazen politically motivated attacks in recent memory — an assault not only on individuals, but on the very institutions they served.

“This is not just an attack on our leaders,” Governor Walz said. “It’s an attack on democracy itself.”

FITSNews will continue to follow this developing story.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

