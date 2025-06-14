Depravity Defined: The Downfall Of RJ May – Week In Review 6/14/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On a special, somber episode of FITSNews Week in Review, we focused our attention exclusively on the still-unfolding story of South Carolina state representative RJ May III, who was arrested and charged this week with distributing child sex abuse materials (a.k.a. “child pornography”).

In our first segment, founding editor Will Folks sat down with our lead investigative reporter Andy Fancher – who has meticulously documented every step of May’s downfall. From the service of a search warrant on May’s West Columbia, S.C. home last summer to May’s eventual arrest and arraignment on criminal charges tied to this ongoing investigation, Fancher has been first on the scene for every major development in this story.

Fancher detailed the course of the investigation leading up to the August 5, 2024 seizure of May’s electronics and shared his notes from May’s first federal hearing.

While the YouTube’s terms of service prevented the discussion of the deeply disturbing videos of the sexual abuse of toddlers May was accused of disseminating in this week’s episode, readers inclined to read the horrific allegations themselves can do by accessing the the nine-page indictment (.pdf) or the government’s motion for detention (.pdf).

After a discussion of the criminal investigation and litigation, special projects director Dylan Nolan joined the program to discuss the seismic political fallout from May’s arrest.

While within hours of May’s arrest, the S.C. Freedom Caucus — the conservative voting bloc he once led — voted unanimously to expel him and called for his immediate resignation from the House of Representatives. That decisive response contrasted with the caucus’ initial, discombobulated reaction to reports last summer that May was indeed the focus of a child sex abuse materials investigation.

Folks and Nolan discussed the future of the organization without May – who not only helped lead its efforts on the floor of the S.C. House of Representatives, but who was a skilled campaign strategist who led multiple candidates to success despite severe electoral headwinds.

While rival political operatives were literally circling the federal courthouse as May was arraigned – and were quick to capitalize on the opportunity to tar May’s associates – Folks and Nolan examined whether the underlying political dynamics which allow a group like the Freedom Caucus to succeed in primary elections will be altered by May’s arrest. We also discussed whether members of the mainstream GOP will have to continue facing primary challenges from recalcitrant Republicans.

