Unsolved Carolinas: Community Steps Up Search For Missing Swansea Man

More than four months after 24-year-old Drayton Lucas disappeared from his family’s home in rural Lexington County, South Carolina, loved ones are still desperately searching for answers

This weekend, they’re enlisting the public’s help in their search…

Lucas was last seen on the morning of February 8, 2025, after walking away from his home on Whetstone Road in the Pooles Mill community near Swansea, S.C. It is believed he may have been headed toward Orangeburg County — the same area where this weekend’s search will be concentrated.

Described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds – with brown eyes and brown hair – Drayton hasn’t been seen or heard from since that fateful Saturday morning. His disappearance came just days after he was discharged from a two-week hospital stay with instructions to follow up with a cardiologist. His family has voiced concern about his medical condition – and his ability to remain safe on his own for such a prolonged period.

Despite multiple aerial and ground searches by the the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) – and ongoing efforts by family and friends – no confirmed sightings, leads or evidence of Lucas’ whereabouts have emerged.

This Saturday, community members are organizing a large-scale ground and water search in hopes of uncovering new clues in the mystery of his disappearance. Volunteers have been asked to gather at Ebenezer Church (2805 Whetstone Road) in Swansea at 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 14 — rain or shine. Organizers say their search will focus on wooded and rural areas between Lexington and Orangeburg counties, where Drayton is believed to have been headed. Anyone able to help canvass the terrain is encouraged to attend, even if just for a few hours. To volunteer or ask questions, contact Philip Baker at 843-514-2013 or reach out via Facebook Messenger.

As of this writing, Drayton’s case is not listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) — a national database used by law enforcement and families to track and coordinate missing persons investigations. FITSNews has contacted LCSD to determine whether there are plans to add him to the system.

Drayton’s mother, Faree’ Ann Lucas, continues to update the public on social media and push back on speculation, thanking law enforcement for their efforts while urging the public to stay focused on bringing her son home.

“We, along with others, have rode a lot of miles looking on every dirt road, highway and area we thought he might be, over and over — and we will do it until he is home,” she wrote. “There are no concrete updates to share… I’m praying every second that he just walks through the door.”

Anyone with information on Drayton Lucas’ whereabouts is urged to contact LCSD detective Reed at 803-785-2482.

Count on FITSNews to continue following developments in this case and providing our audience with updates in the event there is any new information to share…

