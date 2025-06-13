Solid Rock Ministries Seeks Removal Of Scandalous Allegations

Attorney for embattled religious entity also asks court to remove two damning depositions from the record…

An attorney for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-based Solid Rock Ministries has filed a sweeping motion seeking to dismiss a high-stakes civil lawsuit brought against the church by Jane Doe 1. The anonymous plaintiff is one of two women who have accused embattled Palmetto State pastor John-Paul Miller, his father Reginald Wayne Miller and their affiliated churches of sexually abusing minors and allegedly orchestrating an institutional cover-up.

The lawsuits named multiple religious entities as defendants, including Solid Rock Ministries, Cathedral Baptist Church and All Nations Cathedral Church.

Jane Doe 1 filed her lawsuit on February 25, 2025. In that complaint, she alleged a sexual assault at Miller’s hands in 1998 at the age of fifteen during a Sunday service at Cathedral Baptist Church — an incident she says she repressed until a second assault by John-Paul Miller in 2023 triggered her memory.

A second lawsuit was filed in March by Jane Doe 2, which also alleged sexual abuse as a minor. Jane Doe 2’s suit also named Cathedral Hall Academy (a.k.a. Grand Strand Academy) – a private school Miller operated during the 1990s.

Both women claimed the Millers exploited their authority as church founders to perpetrate long-running patterns of sexual abuse, emotional coercion, and institutional concealment spanning decades.

John-Paul Miller has responded to both lawsuits with counterclaims seeking damages for reputational harm. As for his father, late last month the court entered default judgments against him and his affiliated ministries after they failed to respond to the lawsuits despite being properly served. The court will hold future hearings to determine the amount of damages owed to the plaintiffs.

In a statement provided to FITSNews, Reginald Wayne Miller downplayed the significance of the ruling, claiming he had taken a “vow of poverty” and had “nothing for them to take.”

“Since I had nothing for them to take and since the lawsuit is nothing but lies, I saw no reason to respond,” the elder Miller stated.

With these default judgments in place, Solid Rock Ministries and John-Paul Miller are the only defendants actively contesting the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe 1.

The lawsuits against the Millers come in the wake of the suspicious suicide of Mica Francis Miller, John-Paul Miller’s wife, in April 2024. Her death sparked widespread outrage – and calls for investigations into Miller’s conduct both personally and professionally. As previously reported by FITSNews, Mica Miller had taken steps to separate from her husband in the weeks leading up to her death – and had shared allegations of emotional, spiritual and financial abuse. Her story galvanized a national movement advocating for legal recognition of coercive control in domestic relationships – and shed light on a pattern of troubling behavior surrounding John-Paul Miller and the institutions he led.

John-Paul Miller is represented in these cases by attorney Russell Long. Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 are represented by attorneys Randall Hood and Mark Tinsley. This week, a new attorney stepped into the ring to represent Solid Rock Ministries in the civil suit filed by Jane Doe 1.

In a 20-page filing (.pdf) in defense of Solid Rock Ministries, attorney Christie Companion Varnado of the Seibels Law Firm in Charleston, S.C. argued the case against the church should be dismissed on procedural and constitutional grounds — citing jurisdictional issues and claiming the complaint improperly targeted protected religious activity.

The filing asked the court to strike more than 70 paragraphs of the complaint.

“In addition to the factual allegations and legal assertions necessary to state her claims, plaintiff also includes in the complaint numerous extraneous statements and allegations which have no relation to the incident or incidents in which plaintiff claims she was injured,” according to the filing. “Solid Rock moves strike those allegations because they are immaterial, impertinent, and scandalous matter that is not relevant to plaintiff’s claim, but rather included in an attempt to garner unfair prejudice, confuse the issues, and mislead the public and the jury.”

Similarly, Solid Rock is asking the court to strike two exhibits — affidavits from the Millers’ ex-wives Susan Miller (John Paul’s mother) and Alison Williams (John Paul’s first wife). While Susan Miller’s affidavit contained allegations of Reginald Wayne Miller’s relationships with other men, Alison Williams’ affidavit alleged that John Paul Miller engaged in sexual improprieties involving minor girls, among other claims.

In addition to its motion to strike, Solid Rock is requesting relief in the form of attorneys fees and costs – and any other relief deemed necessary by the court.

In the filing, Solid Rock categorically denied responsibility for any injuries suffered, asserting that any harm sustained was the result of negligence or recklessness on the part of Jane Doe 1 or other parties. It further claimed the ministry did not have a duty to protect the plaintiff from harm.

A ruling on the motion could determine whether critical portions of the case against Solid Rock Ministries move forward, whether the complaint must be amended before trial or whether Solid Rock is dismissed from the lawsuit altogether. The court could also strike specific allegations or exhibits, narrowing the scope of the claims that proceed.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of pertinent developments in these cases – including rulings issued by the court in response to motions filed by both sides.

THE MOTION…

(S.C. Fifteenth Judicial Circuit)

