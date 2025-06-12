RJ May Arrest: Charges Filed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One day after his arrest by federal authorities, South Carolina state representative RJ May III is scheduled to appear in federal court to be formally arraigned on criminal charges tied to an ongoing federal child pornography investigation.

May’s arraignment has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT at the Matthew Perry Courthouse located at 901 Richland Street in downtown Columbia.

The charges against May — which were unsealed earlier today — stem from a nearly year-long probe led by the special investigations unit (HSI) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). That investigation began with an August 2024 raid on May’s West Columbia residence – first reported by FITSNews – during which agents seized dozens of electronic devices. According to law enforcement sources and court filings, digital forensic analysis revealed evidence that led to May’s federal indictment.

News of May’s arrest was exclusively reported by our Andy Fancher. It comes less than two weeks after we reported his arrest was “imminent.”

The nine-page indictment (.pdf) accused May of multiple felonies related to the possession of child sexual abuse materials — charges that carry significant potential prison time upon conviction.

***

Specifically, it alleged that May accessed and distributed child pornography (a.k.a. “child sex abuse materials”) on the Kik app using the alias “Eric Rentling” and the screen name JoeBidennnn69. Kik was designed as a messaging app for kids. Sadly, it has since become a place where pedophiles and purveyors of child pornography seek to lure unsuspecting targets.

On at least ten occasions, May is accused of sending video files to other users on the Kik app.

May, 38, was arrested at his home around 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (June 11, 2025) and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. Within hours, the S.C. Freedom Caucus — the conservative voting bloc he once led — voted unanimously to expel him and called for his immediate resignation from office.

A prominent figure in state politics, May was first elected to the S.C. House in 2020. His fall from grace marks a dramatic turn in a saga that blends criminal allegations, political fallout and questions about how the investigation remained under wraps for so long.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, May is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

FITSNews is live in Columbia covering today’s arraignment and will be providing real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and exclusive reporting as this story continues to unfold.

***

THE LIVE FEED

(Latest updates load first, please scroll down for previous updates)

9:54 a.m. EDT – FITSNews founding editor Will Folks reporting from the federal courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. ahead of today’s arraignment hearing.

Our ?@TheWillFolks? is on the scene at the Matthew J. Perry federal courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. for this morning’s arraignment hearing for @RJMayIII pic.twitter.com/LxLY5JtlRX — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 12, 2025

9:44 a.m. EDT – Feds release their statement on May’s indictment…

A federal grand jury in Greenville returned a 10-count indictment against Robert John May III, 38, of West Columbia, for distributing child sexual abuse material.@HSI_Charlotte investigated.



? https://t.co/gclThcTfXg pic.twitter.com/HS3OewA7mb — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) June 12, 2025

9:32 a.m. EDT – Upon the unsealing of his indictment, May was statutorily suspended from office pending the resolution of the charges against him. A formal announcement of his suspension is suspected later this morning.

9:20 a.m. EDT – Our team is on site at the U.S. district courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C.

***

THE INDICTMENT…

(U.S. District Court)

***

***

