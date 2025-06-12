‘I’m A Fierce Advocate’: Charleston School Board Member Responds

Carolina Jewett: “I will continue to speak up, even when it’s uncomfortable, and even when I’m the only one at the table raising the concern.”

by CAROLINA JEWETT

As a small business owner, a parent of two children in our public schools, and someone who deeply believes in the value of public education, I care passionately about the decisions we make as a school board because they directly impact students, teachers, and families like mine.

At the June 9, 2025 meeting of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) board of trustees, I expressed strong frustration when the board voted down my proposed amendment to the 2025-26 academic calendar. That amendment was meant to prioritize our teachers’ planning time and to provide flexibility during what we know is the peak of hurricane season. As someone who lived through Hurricane Hugo, I know how critical it is for our district to build in safeguards and plan proactively for natural disasters that will, unfortunately, happen.

Let me be absolutely clear: I do not wish for hurricanes. I did not say “the wrath of God.” My frustration was aimed at the board’s unwillingness to even acknowledge the likelihood of inclement weather and the strain it places on our school communities. When I said “mark my words—September,” it was a call to be realistic, not reckless. We live in a coastal region, and it is irresponsible not to plan accordingly.

I understand that my words might have seemed too harsh, but my intention was never to wish harm upon anyone, furthermore I would be just as affected as anyone else.

Additionally, I want to address another rumor circulating that accuses me of categorically false claims. I take my responsibilities as an elected official and as a representative of our students and families seriously, and I would never behave in a way that disrespects the significance of such an important milestone for our graduates.

That said, I stand by my core concern: this district must take seriously the threat of natural disasters and the importance of protecting teacher time. Ignoring those needs is a disservice to every family and staff member in Charleston County.

Finally, to those who say passion has no place in public service—I respectfully disagree. I am not a politician. I’m a mother, a wife, a taxpayer, and a fierce advocate for our children. I will continue to speak up, even when it’s uncomfortable, and even when I’m the only one at the table raising the concern.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Carolina Jewett (Facebook)

Carolina Jewett represents district two on the Charleston County School District (CCSD)’s board of trustees.

