South Carolina Freedom Caucus Responds To Arrest Of RJ May

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus issued a decisive statement on Wednesday evening (June 11, 2025) in response to reports that one of its former leaders – S.C. state representative RJ May III – had been arrested in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into child sex abuse materials (a.k.a. child pornography).

“The South Carolina Freedom Caucus stands firmly for the rule of law and the protection of children,” caucus chairman Jordan Pace said in a statement provided to FITSNews. “Representative RJ May has been expelled from our caucus. He has not been involved in the operations of the caucus since August 2024.”

As for May’s political future, the caucus leader held nothing back – making it abundantly clear he has none.

“We call for his immediate resignation from the House,” Pace said.

“Although formal charges have not been made public yet, all indications are that these indictments will be for child sex abuse materials,” Pace continued. “These crimes are heinous and we expect that they will be fully investigated. We pray justice is served.”

News of May’s arrest was exclusively reported by our Andy Fancher earlier today. It came less than two weeks after we reported his arrest was “imminent.”

May, 38, originally of Newport News, Virginia, is the former vice chairman and top political strategist for the caucus – which has worked tirelessly since its formation three years ago to hold the Palmetto State’s fiscally liberal “Republican” majority accountable for its increasingly leftward lean. As of this writing, he is the elected representative for S.C. House District 88 in Lexington County.

However, once May is indicted on a crime of “moral turpitude” – which is expected to happen tomorrow morning – he will be automatically suspended from office per the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 8-13-560).

