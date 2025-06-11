S.C. School Board Member: ‘I Hope We Get Lots Of Hurricanes’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A specially called meeting of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) descended into chaos earlier this week when board members sparred aggressively about the calendar for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

At the center of the storm was board member Carolina Jewett, who claimed her seat last fall when she defeated incumbent board member Ed Kelley. Jewett proposed an amendment at the CCSD meeting on Tuesday evening (June 9, 2025) which would have amended the district’s calendar in an effort to help preserve teacher work days and allow for potential inclement weather during the peak of hurricane season.

Jewett’s motion to amend the calendar was seconded by Michele Leber, wife of S.C. senator Matt Leber.

By a 7-2 vote, Jewett’s motion failed – prompting her to become audibly incensed.

“No,” she gasped.

“I hope you guys get the wrath of your constituents,” Jewett told her colleagues.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

When a follow-up vote approved the calendar without Jewett’s proposed amendment, she proceeded to invoke not only the wrath of constituents… but the wrath of God.

“I hope we get lots of hurricanes,” Jewett said. “I hope you guys get lots of hurricanes.”

“Mark my words: September,” Jewett continued. “Lots of hurricanes.”

At this point, Jewett abruptly departed the board meeting…

FITSNews was contacted this week by a group called “Wando Parents United.” In an email provided by the group to the CCSD board, several concerns regarding Jewett were raised – including what its members termed her “very emotional” response to losing the school calendar vote.

“It was conduct unbecoming of an elected official,” the group noted in its email to the board. “Saying that we should be devastated by a hurricane because she didn’t get her way is not appropriate and is insensitive. Should this lady be an elected official or is she unfit? Many people have lost their lives and fortunes because of these storms.”

FITSNews has reached out to Jewett in the hopes of getting her thoughts on the board meeting – and her reaction to the criticism. Stay tuned for updated coverage in the event we receive a response from her.

***

OUR TAKE…

***

Unlike the left-leaning propaganda machine at The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier – which hasn’t covered this story yet – we don’t reflexively clutch our pearls whenever an elected official says something ill-advised in the heat of the moment.

With so many real battles to fight… who has time for the cosmetic ones?

We also don’t mind it one bit when elected officials get passionate about issues impacting their core constituencies (in this case, students, parents and teachers). Isn’t passion for public service something we ought to be encouraging?

Having said that, Jewett’s statements at the last board meeting were clearly chosen poorly – and we are investigating the other allegations leveled against her by the parents’ group in the hopes of separating fact from fiction.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

