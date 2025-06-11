Midlands GOP Leader Hospitalized After Accident

“He’s making progress, but recovery is going to take time.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lexington County Republican Party state executive committeeman Chip Browne has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering severe injuries in a vehicular accident that occurred last Tuesday (June 3, 2025).

A Facebook post issued by the party notified followers that “last Tuesday, Chip was in a head-on collision and has been at Prisma Richland Trauma Center since.”

“He’s making progress, but recovery is going to take time,” the party’s notification added.

The post noted Brown’s wife “Melissa is by his side, and both could use your prayers for strength, rest, and steady healing in the days ahead.”

***

***

Brown noted his longstanding participation in Republican politics in a one-on-one conversation with party chairman Mark Weber recorded before the party’s 2025 reorganization.

“I’ve been a Republican for a long long time,” Browne said. “I was originally a party member of Virginia, then Florida, Hawaii and back to South Carolina – my home state.”

“I encourage everyone to pray for Chip’s recovery. He was a strong conservative before the Reagan years and is a passionate supporter of President Trump now,” Weber told FITSNews, calling Browne “a critical piece to our County Party as Lexington County’s Executive Committeeman and official representative to the state party.”

“We need him back ASAP and count on his continued service and leadership,” Weber added.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Browne’s wife Melissa Browne has been providing friends and family with updates on Facebook. Browne indicated her husband suffered injuries to his throat, neck, bladder and nervous system, and is struggling to swallow, breathe and feel his arms, legs, hands and feet.

“We are now fighting the battle of the mind,” she said. “He shakes his head no, thinking it won’t get better. I’m here to push, all the way.”

Browne asked supporters to pray for her husband’s physical recovery and for “positive thoughts to flood his mind and a peace that passes all understanding.”

FITSNews wishes Browne a swift recovery and will be keeping his family in our thoughts as they support him through this difficult time.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

