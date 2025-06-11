Lawsuit Against Nancy Mace’s Ex-Fiancé Now Alleges Retaliation, Legal Abuse

Amended filing claims Mace’s ex used corporate entities to target witnesses, leak depositions and intimidate those who cooperated with a criminal probe.

The woman at the center of explosive sexual assault allegations involving Charleston, South Carolina tech entrepreneur Patrick Bryant — the former fiancé of U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace — has amended her lawsuit, escalating claims of retaliation and legal abuse.

In a first amended complaint (.pdf) filed Tuesday in Charleston County, Jane Doe added two new defendants to her civil suit: Assignment Desk Works, LLC — a company she says Bryant controlled during her employment — and GLT2, LLC, a mysterious entity formed just days after Mace publicly accused Bryant and his associates of planning and filming Doe’s sexual assault.

As FITSNews previously reported, Doe originally filed suit in May against Bryant, John Osborne, Eric Bowman and Pommer Group LLC – alleging they conspired to sexually assault her while she was incapacitated at Bowman’s home in 2018. Doe claimed she had no knowledge of the incident until years later, when Mace — who was then engaged to Bryant — allegedly discovered explicit video evidence of the assault on his phone.

The amended lawsuit accused Bryant of taking deliberate steps to retaliate against Doe and others once the allegations became public.

The amended filing makes several significant additions:

GLT2, LLC, a company formed just ten days after Mace’s February 2025 speech on the House floor, is alleged to have been a sham entity Bryant used to secretly subpoena individuals involved in the growing scandal.

ADW, LLC, a Bryant-controlled media company, is accused of retaliating against Doe by suing her for breach of a previous wage theft settlement, solely because she cooperated with S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigators about the assault.

The lawsuit also accused Bryant and his attorneys of filing frivolous discovery actions designed to harass Doe, Mace, and others involved — including taking the deposition of political strategist Wesley Donehue (.pdf), which was conducted in secret and leaked to the press.

Doe’s lawyers argued both actions were part of a coordinated effort to discredit her, chill witness testimony and control the narrative around Bryant’s growing legal troubles.

In a statement to FITSNews, Bryant denied the latest allegations…

“This is the latest attempt in a political smear campaign orchestrated by Congresswoman Mace and her allies. I did not sexually assault anyone, nor did I conspire to retaliate against anyone. My legal filings have been appropriate and lawful responses to damaging and false public accusations — and I intend to defend myself fully in court.” -PATRICK BRYANT

THE FALLOUT

The ongoing legal chaos stems from a series of jaw-dropping events first brought to light by Mace in February 2025, when she delivered her famous “scorched earth” speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. In that address, she accused Bryant, Osborne, Bowman and another man – Brian Musgrave of Fort Mill, S.C. – of all manner of illegal activity.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls,” Mace said.

Among these alleged assaults? The one involving Jane Doe…

“Last year, I had to tell a woman she’d been raped — she had no idea because she was incapacitated when it happened,” Mace said during the speech.

According to the amended complaint, Mace discovered the video while checking Bryant’s phone following suspicions of infidelity. What she found instead was evidence of multiple women being filmed without their knowledge — including Doe, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Osborne as Bryant and Bowman watched and filmed.

Mace reported the video to SLED and to federal authorities. Her involvement in the case has drawn scrutiny — and legal pushback from Bryant’s camp.

In a prior statement to FITSNews, Bryant denied all allegations of sexual assault, saying he was “deeply troubled” by what he described as a smear campaign orchestrated by political adversaries and former friends.

The most visible fallout so far from GLT2’s discovery efforts came earlier this week when congresswoman Mace filed a motion to intervene (.pdf) in the case. In her filing, Mace asked the court to toss the petition from her ex-fiance’s LLC, an entity formed just one day before it sought court approval to subpoena and depose individuals allegedly involved in defaming the company.

She’s also asking the court to sanction GLT2’s attorneys for what her legal team characterizes as a “brazen” and calculated abuse of the judicial system.

At the center of that motion is the now-leaked deposition of Donehue, who was questioned in April about his communications with Mace. That deposition was later released to select media outlets, prompting Mace’s legal team to argue it was part of a coordinated campaign to smear her and intimidate others from cooperating with law enforcement.

A POLITICAL FIRESTORM

The battle between Mace and Bryant is part of larger and increasingly tangled legal saga involving sexual misconduct allegations, revenge litigation, and political fallout.

Mace’s speech has sparked significant seismic reverberations — including one tangentially related arrest, one professional termination, and multiple civil actions (both against her and initiated by her). It has also put her on a collision course with S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, whom she has repeatedly accused of failing to protect women and children in the Palmetto State.

The congresswoman has emerged as a high-profile advocate for victims of digital and sexual exploitation, introducing two federal bills — the Stop VOYEURS Act and the SUE Voyeurs Act — both of which aim to strengthen criminal penalties for video voyeurism and give victims the right to sue perpetrators in civil court.

But the backlash has been swift. Through entities like GLT2 and ADW, Bryant and his legal team have responded with legal filings, deposition campaigns, and civil complaints that critics say are designed to intimidate and retaliate — rather than pursue justice.

The legal battlefield is now littered with overlapping lawsuits, secret depositions and high-level political brinksmanship.

In the meantime, Bryant’s legal exposure continues to mount — not just for what allegedly happened that night in 2018, but for what he is now accused of doing in its aftermath: using corporate shields and legal filings to intimidate, harass, and silence the very people speaking out.

FITSNews will continue to follow the legal, political, and criminal developments in this case. Stay tuned for upcoming coverage, including new filings, deposition transcripts, and updates on the federal legislation inspired by this scandal.

THE AMENDED COMPLAINT

