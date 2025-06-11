Guest Column: ‘Sister Senator’ Slams National Pro-Life Leader

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by KATRINA SHEALY

Students for Life of America (SFLA), a prominent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization at the forefront of the pro-life movement, has increasingly found itself under the microscope regarding its operational scale, the compensation of its leadership, and its funding model. The organization unequivocally states its purpose: to “transform culture by recruiting, training, and mobilizing the pro-life generation to abolish abortion and promote the non-violent alternatives already available to women in crisis.”

As a non-profit, SFLA operates on the principle of reinvesting its revenue into its stated mission, rather than distributing profits to individuals. Consequently, employee compensation, including that of its executive staff, is drawn directly from the organization’s income.

A transparent look into SFLA’s financial allocations, particularly concerning salaries, is afforded by publicly available IRS Form 990 data. The compensation of Kristan Hawkins, SFLA’s President, has seen a notable ascent in recent years: from $217,333 in 2020 to a reported $498,958 in 2023. Beyond the executive tier, the organization’s Form 990 filings also delineate “Other Salaries and Wages,” covering the remainder of SFLA’s staff. These figures underscore a substantial investment in its workforce, reaching $4,125,738 in 2022. When combined, SFLA’s total expenditure on employee salaries and benefits approximated $4,595,160 in 2022, supporting a reported staff of over 80 full-time employees.

SFLA’s revenue generation is overwhelmingly dependent on contributions. Publicly available financial documents, specifically IRS Form 990s, reveal that the vast majority of SFLA’s income stems from donations. This includes contributions from individuals, foundations such as the California Community Foundation, the Catholic Association Foundation, and Donors Trust, and to a lesser extent, other sources like investment income or sales of assets. Their financial statements consistently demonstrate contributions as the overwhelming majority of their total revenue, indicating a strong reliance on charitable giving to fund their operations and programs.

The compensation figures and operational spending of non-profit organizations like SFLA frequently ignite public discussion. Stakeholders and observers alike scrutinize how financial resources align with stated organizational goals and public. I think Kristan Hawkins and her mission is much bigger than it appears – it is much more about padding her pockets than saving the unborn. Maybe she should consider taking some of the money she rakes in from all those students she has brainwashed and help the already born babies who are homeless and hungry.

Maybe, just maybe, they could save money and stop traveling around harassing legislators in their places of worship, slashing tires and purchasing moving boxes and donate to women’s abuse shelters. Maybe, just maybe, they could do something useful instead of buying expensive useless spines, passing them out and grow one of their own.

Shame on you Kristan Hawkins for your long tenure since college, raising concerns about a “cultish” dynamic and referencing past incidents of alleged vandalism.

The intense debate surrounding the allocation of funds within non-profit organizations, particularly those immersed in highly charged social issues, shows no signs of abating. As SFLA continues its work, its financial practices and their alignment with its overarching mission will undoubtedly remain a focal point of public interest and scrutiny.

As a “Sister Senator” who undoubtedly is your only recent claim to fame, you and your cult need to find someone else to abuse. You have too many skeletons in your own closet and organization to keep this up without serious repercussions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Katrina Shealy served South Carolina’s Senate District 23 beginning in 2012, championing tax reform, child protection, and stronger domestic violence laws. She’s been honored as Legislator of the Year by both the National Association of Social Workers and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse. Outside of the Senate, Katrina has spent over 40 years in the insurance industry and consults for Keenan Suggs in Columbia. She lives in Lexington with her husband, Jimmy, and their growing family. This article, reprinted with permission, first appeared on Shealy’s website, ‘While I Breathe.’

