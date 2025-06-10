S.C. Attorney General Issues Warning To Far Left Protesters

“Violence or vandalism will be met with arrest and prosecution…”

In the aftermath of violent rioting on the streets of Los Angeles, the top prosecutor in South Carolina – attorney general Alan Wilson – is taking steps to make sure similar scenes do not unfold in the Palmetto State.

Wilson issued a warning to would-be protesters following reports of potential coordinated demonstrations and acts of civil disobedience planned for this Saturday (June 14, 2025) across the nation.

“We’ve seen reports of mass anti-American and anti-ICE efforts for Saturday,” Wilson wrote on X. “Let me be clear: if you attack law enforcement, destroy property or endanger South Carolinians, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Period. South Carolina is a law and order state, and it’s going to stay that way.”

According to a release from Wilson’s office, “radical anti-American groups are organizing efforts that have the potential to disrupt public spaces and provoke confrontation with law enforcement” this Saturday – which happens to be the birthday of U.S. president Donald Trump.

Peaceful protests have erupted into orgies of violence in the Palmetto State in the not-too-distant past. In May of 2020, this outlet reported on six South Carolinians who faced federal crimes including arson, inciting a riot and civil disorder for their roles in the riots that took place in Columbia and Charleston following the death of George Floyd.

“Violence, vandalism and any attempts to intimidate or obstruct law enforcement will not be tolerated in South Carolina, and will be met with arrest and prosecution,” Wilson noted in his press release.

In order to be prepared for any violence that may occur on Saturday, Wilson said his office would actively coordinate with local, state and federal law enforcement to monitor threats and support response efforts.

Wilson and his office encouraged the public to report any tips or information relating to potential riots or crime this weekend to local law enforcement agencies.

RELATED | LOS ANGELES ON EDGE

The 50501 Movement is among the organizations holding so-called “No Kings” events across America on Saturday. According to the group’s website, it is “a peaceful movement” dedicated to upholding the U.S. Constitution and ending “executive overreach.”

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated,” the group noted.

However, the landing page for “No Kings” urges citizens to participate in a “nationwide day of defiance” against Trump.

“On June 14th, we rise up,” it noted.

“No Kings” nonviolent disclaimer is buried at the bottom of its webpage… the definition of “reading the fine print.”

Count on FITSNews to track these protests and report back on any developments…

