Mica Francis Miller Saga: Death Of Key Witness Deemed Accidental

The recent death of 56-year-old Johnnie Jacobs – the closest thing we have to a witness to the suspicious suicide of Mica Francis Miller last spring – has been deemed accidental according to an official report (.pdf) from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.

Jacobs was the driver of a pickup truck struck on the passenger side by another vehicle which failed to heed a stop sign at the intersection of Iona Church Road and W. Raynham Road in Robeson County, N.C. The fatal collision took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. EDT on March 14, 2025. According to police, a 2006 Mercedes-Benz driven by 54-year-old Winston Charles James of Chester, Virginia ran the stop sign and struck Jacobs’ vehicle at a high rate of speed – causing it to overturn. Jacobs, 56, was ejected and thrown approximately 25 feet from his vehicle – causing injuries which resulted in his death.

James was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and misdemeanor death by vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Robeson County court to answer to the charges on July 30, 2025.

Jacobs is known to those following the Mica Francis Miller case as “the fisherman.” He discovered the aspiring missionary and worship leader’s belongings on April 27, 2024 – the day she died. After looking in the area where he heard the sound of crying followed by a gunshot, Jacobs came upon her belongings and collected them before later surrendering the items to law enforcement. Her body was later found submerged in that area. This incident made Jacobs a valued witness in the investigation of her suspicious death (which the local investigation determined was self-inflicted) – but also enveloped him in a cloud of suspicion.

“I’ve got so many people hating on me and everything about this case,” Jacobs said in the weeks before the crash. “I’m trying to get my name cleared on this thing. I mean, I’m trying not to let people get to me. I feel like they need some type of explanation. I understand that, you know, trying to figure out what’s going on.”

According to the report, emergency responders pronounced Jacobs dead at the scene. A detailed external examination conducted by the medical examiner noted extensive blunt force injuries, including abrasions on the face, head, chest, and extremities; a six-inch bruise on the back; and multiple lacerations.

The probable cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

An excerpt from the N.C. chief medical examiner’s report on the death of “the fisherman,” Johnnie Jacobs. (Provided)

Notably, no autopsy was performed in the case – and toxicology screening (.pdf) was limited to ethanol. Because the death was deemed a clear-cut traffic fatality with no immediate signs of foul play, suicide or overdose, the scope of the postmortem testing was limited. In such cases, it’s common for toxicology to screen only for alcohol unless there is a specific reason to expand the panel. However, without an autopsy or broader toxicology panel, questions about other potential impairing substances remain unanswered.

Jacobs’ medical history included Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), but no other significant conditions were listed. The only item of value noted in the report was a gold necklace he was wearing.

While the report attributes the death to a straightforward vehicular accident, the absence of a full autopsy and limited toxicological testing may raise questions for those seeking further answers. The medical examiner’s office classified the case as a non-criminal, external examination only and closed the case with a determination of accidental death.

