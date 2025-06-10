Employee With Outstanding Warrants, Drugs Found Alone Inside S.C. Residential Care Facility

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 6, 2025, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) were dispatched to a disturbing scene at Above the Rest Residential Care – a state-licensed assisted living facility located at 2385 Pamplico Highway in Florence, South Carolina.

The call originated from Florence County EMS, which had been summoned to the facility in response to a resident complaining of chest pains. When first responders arrived, they found the front door unlocked — and the building apparently unmanned.

After searching the facility and initially locating no staff, deputies eventually discovered one employee on the premises: 20-year-old Na’Trell Wade Bryant, a Lamar, S.C. resident with a known criminal history. Bryant was found to have two active bench warrants for failing to appear in court on prior charges. During the search, deputies also recovered illegal narcotics, including cocaine base and marijuana.

Bryant was arrested on the scene and charged with Manufacturing/Distribution of Cocaine Base and Possession of Marijuana. He is currently being held at the Florence County detention center.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Bryant faces a $20,000 surety bond on the new drug charges.

According to public records reviewed by FITSNews, Bryant’s criminal history stretches back less than two years, but includes multiple arrests and escalating offenses — from weapons possession to felony drug distribution. His first recorded charge came on August 26, 2023, when he was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen pistol. Though he posted bond that same day, Bryant failed to appear for a court date in December 2023 – prompting the issuance of a bench warrant.

Bryant resurfaced in the criminal system in January 2024 after being arrested for marijuana possession, a charge for which he was later convicted in absentia. In early 2025, Bryant was charged with driving under suspension and, again, was convicted without appearing. Within 24 hours, he was arrested on felony drug charges — accused of possessing or intending to distribute Schedule I–III substances.

He posted bond but again skipped court in May 2025, resulting in further violations.

Now, Bryant’s legal issues have collided with the operation of a care facility entrusted with the safety of vulnerable residents.

In the wake of Friday’s incident, Above the Rest is under active investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH), which licenses residential care facilities. A spokesperson for the agency, Ron Aiken, confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, FCSO major Michael Nunn said his agency’s criminal investigation is also continuing — and additional charges are possible.

FITSNews reached out to Felicia Thomas, the registered agent of the business, for comment. As of publication time, no response has been received. We will update our reporting if that changes.

Needless to say, this incident raises serious questions about oversight, staffing and resident safety at the facility, which has received abysmal reviews from the loved ones of former residents.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for updates…

