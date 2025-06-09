Los Angeles On Edge; What Comes Next?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Could we be heading into a long, hot summer of violent protests against the administration of president Donald Trump? What kicked off in Los Angeles, California over the weekend seems to indicate the answer to that question is an unequivocal ‘yes.’

When dozens of armed Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) agents rolled into action in LA’s Fashion District Friday morning – rounding up people who were in the country illegally and working for a clothing wholesaler – the radical Left rolled into action.

The result? An orgy of violent protests against law enforcement – and an escalating political situation in which state and local Democrat leaders are siding with the violent mob.

As of this writing, hundreds of people have been detained or taken into custody. Among them, David Huerta, president of the über-liberal activist Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, who was slightly hurt.

Democrat mayor Karen Bass – known for her mishandling of the Los Angeles wildfires – was predictably irate over the enforcement actions.

“My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations,” Bass said. “We will not stand for this.”

Bass did not communicate with local law enforcement, which stood by with hands folded while federal agents attempted to uphold the law of the land. However, someone did get in touch with progressive activists, who quickly pounced. Consider this communique Friday from Union de la Barrio:

“Emergency Protest TODAY in LA! “Join us to denounce ICE terrorizing our communities! Over 200 people are currently being held… in the basement of the courthouse. Today, there has been ICE activity all over the LA area. “LA EMERGENCY PROTEST! “ICE has hundreds of members of our community kidnapped and is holding them at this location. “STOP DEPORTATIONS NOW!”

Young militants heeded the call to action, with hundreds taking to the streets. Days of demonstrations grew progressively violent – even as legacy media outlets insisted the protests were “mostly peaceful.” Protestors went from shouting obscenities at law enforcement officers to hurling rocks at them. In a city where memories of the rioting that followed the 1992 Rodney King beating still linger, Bass was finally forced to call in city riot police. An unlawful assembly was declared, and protestors were warned in Spanish and English to disperse.

The response? Fires were set, more rocks were thrown, and pepper spray was fired. Several people were hurt.

“Our law enforcement officers are just doing their jobs,” ICE noted on its social media early Monday. “Violence and intimidation against federal law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The United States is a nation of laws, and lawbreakers will be brought to justice.”

On Saturday, the White House announced that 2,000 California National Guardsmen had been federalized and deployed around Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also waded in, sharing on social media, “If violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized—they are on high alert.”

That led California governor Gavin Newsom to respond that “the Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens – this is deranged behavior.”

Newsom also sued Trump over federalizing the guard, saying the president “fanned the flames” of the protests with his order.

Deranged = allowing your city to burn & law enforcement to be attacked.



There is plenty of room for peaceful protest, but ZERO tolerance for attacking federal agents who are doing their job.



The National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE. https://t.co/KVjvvnaL70 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025

Trump made it clear ICE will not be stopped by “paid insurrectionists.”

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal aliens and criminals,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. ” Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our federal agents to try and stop our deportation operations — but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the migrant invasion, and put an end to these migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.”

Could Los Angeles’ weekend of unrest be a harbinger of things to come this summer?

“The Democrats are trying to initiate another George Floyd riot scenario,” one tweet suggested.

Speculation in conservative circles intensified on Sunday, suggesting that scenario may be unfolding.

“Progressives may have finally found the anti-Trump rallying point they’ve been looking for since last November’s election,” a GOP strategist in Washington observed. “They’ve refused to budge on the transgender stuff and men competing in women’s sports. Their heels are dug in against school choice and parental rights. They’ve refused to budge on sanctuary cities for illegal aliens. But those issues haven’t galvanized the base into action. Resisting the deportations of illegals may be the mobilizing factor that brings their people to the streets. We’ll know the answer very soon. Because California sets the trend for Liberal causes. If the message spreads through woke-progressive circles, ‘We need to do this, because it’s what’s cool in Cali right now,’ things could get very ugly very fast.”

#USNORTHCOM can confirm that elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard have begun deploying to the Los Angeles area, with some already on the ground. Additional information will be provided as units are identified and deployed. pic.twitter.com/BxqZM2YG1G — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) June 8, 2025

Should that be the case, progressives would find themselves swimming against the current of public opinion. Polling consistently shows strong bipartisan support for enforcing immigration laws.

When it comes to deporting people in the U.S. illegally, a Pew Center poll released earlier this year found nearly one-third of all Americans support deporting all illegal aliens. Another 51% supported departing some of them. Asked which specific types of undocumented persons should be sent home, 97% said those who committed violent crimes; 52% said those who committed nonviolent crimes; and 44% said those who had arrived in the U.S. within the last four years.) Only 16% of respondents said no illegals should be deported.

Will the deployment of military personnel in Los Angeles change those views?

The Republican strategist mentioned earlier summed it up this way: “It’s going to be a very interesting two weeks.”

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on the unfolding violence in California – and the political fallout for both sides.

