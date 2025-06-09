Guest Column: South Carolina’s Lands Are Too Valuable To Lose

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL GALLOWAY

***

In South Carolina, our public lands are more than just scenic places — they’re part of our heritage. They support local economies, power outdoor traditions, and shape the character of communities from the mountains to the marshes.

As someone working to connect the next generation of conservatives to real conservation solutions, I see every day how much these lands matter. They’re where families hunt and fish, where kids learn the value of nature, and where small businesses thrive. Public lands aren’t a luxury — they’re the foundation of rural economies and a core part of life in the Palmetto State.

The numbers back it up. Outdoor recreation in South Carolina generates billions each year and supports thousands of jobs in tourism, outfitting, and land stewardship. These lands aren’t just nice to have — they drive opportunity and keep local communities strong.

***

Governor McMaster’s goal to conserve 10 million acres in the coming years reflects just how essential these spaces are. But recent proposals in Washington could threaten that vision. Ideas to sell off public lands or expand industrial logging across national forests with little local input put access, sustainability, and long-term value at risk.

Smart forest management matters. But turning over our public lands to the highest bidder doesn’t. Once we lose them, we don’t get them back — and with them go the freedom, jobs, and traditions they support.

Public lands aren’t excess property. They’re shared resources that belong to all South Carolinians — not just the few who can afford to buy them. Privatization would cut people off from hunting, fishing, camping, and the outdoor traditions that define this state.

At the center-right American Conservation Coalition, we believe protecting these lands is a matter of responsibility and common sense. Conservation isn’t about locking things away — it’s about managing resources wisely and keeping them accessible for generations to come.

Let’s keep South Carolina’s public lands public. Open, protected, and working for the people who call this place home.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Galloway is a graduate of Clemson University and currently serves on the Kershaw County Soil and Water Commission. He is also a former chairman of the South Carolina College Republicans and has extensive grassroots and campaign experience in South Carolina and across the country.

***

