Federal Judge Allows Buster Murdaugh’s Defamation Lawsuit To Proceed

A federal judge has denied efforts by several major media defendants — including Discovery+, HBO Max, and the producers of two true crime docu-series — to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh Jr., clearing the way for the case to proceed into the next phase of litigation.

In a nine-page order issued Monday (June 9, 2025), U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel rejected arguments from Warner Bros. Discovery and its affiliated companies – including production studios Blackfin Inc. and Campfire Studios – seeking to have Murdaugh’s complaint tossed under First Amendment protections and other legal defenses.

Murdaugh — the surviving son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh — filed the lawsuit last year, alleging that two docu-series implied he was responsible for the 2015 death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, a case that remains unsolved. Those docu-series, Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (Discovery+) and Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max), were produced during the media frenzy surrounding the Murdaugh family’s criminal downfall.

In his amended complaint (.pdf), Murdaugh claimed the documentaries defamed him not through explicit accusations but by implication — using editing, commentary and the omission of exculpatory details to suggest he murdered Smith.

Buster Murdaugh attends his father’s double homicide trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

WHAT THE COURT DECIDED

Judge Gergel found Murdaugh’s claims — while contested — were sufficiently plausible to survive the defendants’ motions to dismiss.

Specifically, the court ruled:

The documentaries may have falsely implied Murdaugh’s guilt by “juxtaposing certain statements” and omitting information “that would have tended to show that Plaintiff was not involved in the death of Mr. Smith.”

by “juxtaposing certain statements” and omitting information “that would have tended to show that Plaintiff was not involved in the death of Mr. Smith.” The complaint adequately alleged malice , stating the defendants acted with “reckless indifference to the truth” and ignored information that contradicted the defamatory implications.

, stating the defendants acted with “reckless indifference to the truth” and ignored information that contradicted the defamatory implications. The case is not barred by the First Amendment , because even truthful facts can be used in a way that implies a defamatory falsehood, especially when the editorial choices suggest endorsement of that false inference.

, because even truthful facts can be used in a way that implies a defamatory falsehood, especially when the editorial choices suggest endorsement of that false inference. The fair report privilege and substantial truth doctrines do not apply at this stage, since the plaintiff’s allegations go beyond simply reporting on government records or law enforcement interviews.

Importantly, the court emphasized that defamation by implication requires a “rigorous showing” because it often involves content that is facially true. But based on the way the documentaries allegedly framed Murdaugh, judge Gergel found his complaint against their producers was sufficient to proceed.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With the motions to dismiss denied, the lawsuit will now advance to the discovery phase. That means the parties may begin exchanging evidence — including documents, recordings and statements contained in depositions — that could further reveal how editorial decisions were made and whether producers had knowledge contradicting the narratives presented.

Murdaugh is represented by South Carolina attorneys Shaun Kent and Jack Furse. The case is being closely watched – not just for its potential legal precedent involving defamation by implication in the true crime genre – but also because it revisits one of the most mysterious deaths connected to the Murdaugh family.

Stephen Smith’s body was found in the middle of a rural Hampton County road in July 2015. Though initially ruled a hit-and-run, the investigation was reopened in 2021 by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in connection with broader inquiries into the Murdaugh family.

No one has been charged in connection with his death and Murdaugh has publicly denied any involvement in the case.

As our audience is well aware, Murdaugh’s father is exceedingly likely to receive a new trial after documented jury tampering (and possible jury rigging) appears to have unconstitutionally infringed upon his Sixth Amendment rights during his double homicide trial in early 2023.

Alex Murdaugh was unanimously found guilty of the savage murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River in the picturesque Palmetto Lowcountry.

FITSNews will continue tracking this developing story, as well as all the ongoing legal, political and investigative developments tied to the ever-expanding Murdaugh crime and corruption saga.

THE ORDER…

(U.S. District Court)

