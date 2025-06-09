DOGE SC Rolls Out Plan To ‘Dismantle The Agency State’

Lowcountry businessman Rom Reddy is leveraging technology in his bid to overturn decades of regulatory overreach…

Lowcountry businessman Rom Reddy – founder of the DOGE SC movement – is launching “a suite of first-in-South Carolina initiatives” which his organization says will “dismantle the agency state, restore power to the people, give money back to the taxpayer and deliver real solutions that cut through the red tape and corruption.”

Rooted in principle and powered by new technologies, Reddy’s initial toolkit – which will launch this fall – leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to fundamentally reverse the glaring overreach of the Palmetto State’s bureaucrat-regulatory complex.

“These are not dreams, these are built,” Reddy noted, referring to the solutions he is unveiling. “These are owned. These are ready.”

Reddy has been personally battling government overreach in his high-profile property rights case before the South Carolina court system – representing himself against an army of bureaucratic lawyers in a legal fight which will have lasting effects on the sanctity of individual liberty in the Palmetto State.

Now, he’s looking to take the offensive against the agency state…

“We do not want to be the organization just screaming about the state’s problems,” a memo accompanying DOGE SC’s policy rollout noted. “We want to be the people offering real solutions. As we stump around the state, it’s important to make this distinction clear and to know the details of these solutions.”

“South Carolina doesn’t suffer from a shortage of people pointing out problems – we suffer from a shortage of people doing something about them,” the memo added. “At DOGE SC, we’re not here to add more noise.”

According to the memo, Reddy’s group “is not talking about the problems – we’re solving them with data, with technology, with courage and with the help of every single patriot in our growing army of volunteers and supporters.”

REGULATORY/SPENDING REFORM

At the top of DOGE SC’s solutions list is an AI regulation review and rewrite tool which, as its name suggests, will take aim at bureaucratic overreach and abuse present in existing regulations – and propose new regulations based on “clarity and accountability.”

Reddy’s group has already been testing this tool on various agency regulations – including those proffered by the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

“We built an AI tool that reads a statute, then scans all corresponding regulations – and within minutes, it highlights mismatches,” Reddy noted. “We ran it on one random SCDOT regulation and found a 41% mismatch.”

In addition to identifying mismatches, Reddy’s tool corrects them – ensuring proposed regulations are consistent the statutes which authorized them.

“Not only does the tool flag the inconsistencies, it can rewrite the regulation to match the law and simplify it so the average citizen can understand it,” Reddy noted.

In addition to zeroing in on extra-legal, unconstitutional regulations, Reddy’s organization is focused on state spending – unleashing a suite of “AI-powered agency forensics” which will provide “instant, customized insight into how government agencies receive and spend money.”

“This is faster and more powerful than any government audit – and we own it,” Reddy noted. “The agency state won’t be able to hide. Ever again.”

CITIZEN SERVICE NAVIGATION PORTAL

Reddy’s organization is also focusing on citizen service, looking to leverage AI to improve outcomes via the implementation of a “citizen service navigation portal.”

“You enter what you need – like renewing a license, getting a permit or understanding your benefits,” Reddy stated. “The tool asks a few clarifying questions and pulls the exact info you need. It even connects you to the right department – or the right person.”

The goal of the portal? “Better service with fewer bureaucrats.”

JUDICIAL REFORM

On the issue of judicial reform, Reddy’s organization is advancing a two-pronged plan to reform this “broken” system. First, DOGE SC will champion legislative solutions which end secret “executive session” interviews for judges while also eliminating “political agendas like DEI from the bench.”

Second, Reddy is seeking a “constitutional amendment” to fundamentally reform the way judges are selected in the Palmetto State. Specifically, he is proposing three-year terms for judges followed by a “public retention vote.”

“The result: A judiciary that serves the people, not the politicians who appoint them,” Reddy noted.

‘THROUGH THE EYES OF A CHILD’

Regulations, spending and citizen empowerment aren’t the only areas of state government where Reddy wants to usher in an AI revolution. According to his policy memo, the Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman is intent on rapidly improving the Palmetto State’s historically atrocious academic outcomes.

According to Reddy, South Carolina ranks No. 42 nationally in education – a ranking he rightfully refers to as “a disgrace.”

“This fall, we’re launching a new AI-based learning initiative focused on math, science, and English, developed in partnership with Khan Academy and piloted in Edgefield County for 1,800 students,” Reddy’s memo stated. “The tool adapts to each child’s learning style and has already shown 30% improvement in outcomes elsewhere.”

“No ideology, no politics,” Reddy added. “Just results for the child.”

Reddy described the AI initiative as “first step” toward South Carolina being ranked among the top twenty states in America for “education outcomes.”

FLOODING THE GOP PRIMARY

Not content with leveraging AI to solve South Carolina’s chronic problems, Reddy is also hoping to use it to create a new voting constituency within the Republican electorate – which is where decisions are made in the Palmetto State.

His “primary voter empowerment strategy” would flood the GOP electorate with new, better informed voters – not to mention better candidates for them to support.

“Only eight percent of South Carolinians vote in the Republican primaries and they determine the future of our entire state,” Reddy noted in his memo. “We’re using AI to identify and turn out voters for the primaries. We will overwhelm the system with informed citizens and better choices on the ballot.”

“Real accountability begins before November,” Reddy observed. “It starts now.”

Republicans have not lost a statewide elected office since 2006 and haven’t lost a top-of-the-ticket race since 1998. Additionally, they occupy both of South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seats, six of its seven U.S. House seats – and enjoy supermajorities in both the S.C. Senate and S.C. House of Representatives.

As DOGE SC has consistently noted, though, this purportedly “red state” has a mile-wide blue streak running through its capital city.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments emanating from DOGE SC as it ramps up its policy initiatives in South Carolina.

