Sources: Cindy Crick Tapped As New Upstate Prosecutor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has reportedly chosen Upstate criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick to succeed Walt Wilkins as solicitor for the S.C. thirteenth judicial circuit – which includes Greenville and Pickens counties.

Wilkins is stepping down after fifteen years on the job – news which was first reported by FITSNews two weeks ago.

McMaster has yet to publicly announce Crick as his selection, but familiar with the situation have confirmed the choice to FITSNews. Crick will serve in the role on an interim basis until the S.C. Senate has a chance to take up her confirmation.

At that point, she would hold the office until after the next election – which is scheduled for next November.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Crick, 53, studied biology as an undergraduate at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia prior to attending law school at the University of South Carolina. After spending eight years as an assistant solicitor in the S.C. seventh judicial circuit (which includes neighboring Spartanburg and Cherokee counties) she served as chief of staff to U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy from 2011-2019.

During her tenure in the seventh circuit, Crick led the office’s Violence Against Women Unit and “gained valuable experience prosecuting cases involving criminal domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, and domestic homicide,” according to her official bio.

Crick volunteered at a shelter for battered women during her undergraduate years, an experience which inspired her to attend law school and go to work as a prosecutor.

Wilkins reportedly urged McMaster to tap his his top deputy, Andrew Culbreath, to the role – but the governor obviously had other ideas. McMaster also declined to choose his son – Columbia attorney Henry D. McMaster Jr. – as a possible precursor to his rumored campaign for attorney general of South Carolina.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

