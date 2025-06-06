Pervert On Patrol: Former Police Chief Accused Of Harassment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former South Carolina police chief — infamous for harassment, retaliation and sustained misconduct that prompted his termination (as well as a newly filed lawsuit against the town that employed him) — was listed as a suspect in an unrelated harassment complaint filed earlier this week in the Palmetto Lowcountry.

According to an incident report obtained by FITSNews, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) were dispatched to a residence in the city around 6:00 p.m. EDT on June 5, 2025, after a woman reported harassment and repeated contact from spoofed phone numbers.

The complainant identified the suspect as Chris Griffin — the disgraced former chief of the Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD), and the subject of FITSNews’ ‘Pervert On Patrol’ series.

The woman told officers she had briefly dated Griffin at the end of 2023 but broke things off in February 2024 after he became “controlling and abusive.” She accused him of going through her trash in search of “evidence” – and indicated the alleged harassment began shortly after the breakup.

According to the report, Griffin sent “repetitive and sometimes lewd” messages via text, email, social media and phone calls — behavior that stopped only after the victim reported it to MPPD in June 2024.

The harassment resumed in May 2025, however, according to the woman — this time through spoofed numbers. She reported receiving up to four phone calls a day – along with anonymous messages referencing underwear Griffin allegedly ordered for her, a package she said never arrived.

She told police she was “certain” the messages were from Griffin, citing his distinct writing style: “like a second grader.”

The woman requested Griffin be placed on trespass notice from her residence and expressed interest in pursuing criminal charges. Officers advised her to contact magistrate court to seek a restraining order.

As for Griffin, officers attempted to reach him at his home. After ringing the doorbell and calling several phone numbers with no response, one officer left a voicemail warning that any further contact with the complainant could result in unlawful communication charges.

Later that evening, the woman reported that Griffin’s garage door had been opened. According to the report, Griffin eventually returned the officer’s call and requested a callback.

Prior to this incident, Griffin was already at the center of a sweeping lawsuit filed last month by a current SIPD officer. The suit accuses Griffin of workplace harassment, retaliation, and a slew of inappropriate behavior that ultimately led to his removal from law enforcement.

This story may be updated.

