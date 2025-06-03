Rent-A-Cop Arrested After Posing As A Real Cop

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina civilian may have permanently disqualified himself from ever becoming a police officer — after testifying under oath that he already was one.

According to agents with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – whose law enforcement certifications are not in question – McArthur Wright Jr., 39, of Spartanburg, S.C. falsely testified during a Greenville County trial that he was a certified officer with the Duncan Police Department (DPD).

While the full context of his courtroom statements remains unclear, they were puzzling enough for outgoing 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins to request a formal investigation.

After what turned into a multi-month probe, agents determined Wright was not a sworn law enforcement officer – merely a certified security guard with experience at a local high school.

McArthur Wright Jr. (Facebook)

Come Friday, May 30, 2025, the rent-a-cop was charged with perjury and arrested by real cops — trading his security uniform for a county-issued jumpsuit upon his booking into the Greenville County Detention Center.

While FITSNews could not confirm the status of Wright’s bond — as the perjury charge was not listed in the public index — we did find previous charges for careless driving, assault and battery, larceny and criminal domestic violence.

In 2016, Wright made headlines for allegedly punching a Cheesecake Factory employee in the face while working security at Greenville’s Haywood Mall. His latest case will be prosecuted by Wilkins’ office — the same office which request the initial investigation.

This story may be updated.

THE RECEIPT…

