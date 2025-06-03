Guest Column: South Carolina Is Pro-Life, House GOP Leadership Isn’t

“Voters already made their voices heard in support of the earliest protections for babies in the womb…”

by KRISTAN HAWKINS & FRANCES FLORESCA

As South Carolina lawmakers worked to finalize the budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year last Wednesday, which included boosting their own salaries by 80% and funding state employee health insurance that pays for abortions, they continued to ignore the voices of their constituents by refusing to bring the Life at Conception bill to a vote.

There’s no question South Carolina is a pro-life state. Voters decisively rejected the pro-abortion agenda of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz during the 2024 election. South Carolina voters don’t vote for abortion extremism at the ballot box.

And just several weeks ago, the South Carolina Supreme Court cleared the path to protect life by upholding the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act on May 14th, which protects life the moment a heartbeat is detected.

So why are lawmakers in the Palmetto State still spineless when it comes to protecting life? H. 3457 Human Life Protection Act sponsored by Rep. John McCravy was introduced in the state House of Representatives in January. Yet, even with a majority of members who campaign as “pro-life,” the will to pass it was lacking this session.

The Human Life Protection Act isn’t just another pro-life bill—it’s a test of courage. And let’s be honest, the GOP leadership currently is getting an ‘F’ on this test.

To these Republican “leaders,” we say: No more excuses, no more compromising family and pro-life values that you say you stand for.

The Life at Conception measure was introduced to prohibit all abortions in South Carolina, with exceptions only in cases of medical emergencies, contrary to what some lawmakers have claimed. It’s a straightforward bill that does what every so-called pro-life lawmaker claims to support: ends the violence of abortion in a state that says it values life.

But instead of fast-tracking it, both Speaker Murrell Smith Jr. and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Representative Weston Newton refused to bring it to a vote before the legislative session ended. Their legislative silence echoed loudly as thousands of preborn children will continue to pay the price. Newton already advanced this bill out of Committee twice in prior sessions when he knew that passing it the Senate would be nearly impossible, so why did he drag his feet this spring?

It’s simple, he knew it would pass.

And that’s why pro-lifers across the state are fed up with these political games. Students for Life Action (SFLAction) even spoke to voters at the South Carolina Republican Convention earlier this month, and many of them support the Human Life Protection Act and even testified in favor of it.

After all, this bill could have potentially saved more than 3,000–5,000 preborn lives each year in the Palmetto State.

That’s why this session, SFLAction ramped up pressure in South Carolina, calling out Speaker Smith and Rep. Newton for stalling a vote. We didn’t wait around—we mobilized pro-life students and constituents in the Palmetto State to bombard their offices with calls, texts, and emails, hit the ground door-knocking in both of their districts, and showed up at the State House for multiple lobbying days.

In response, Rep. Newton attacked us – claiming we are outsiders who are part of the “D.C. Swamp.” I think he should know we have 14 active student chapters with registered young voters in South Carolina who have been disappointed by the actions of Speaker Smith and Rep. Newton.

And those voters already made their voices heard in support of the earliest protections for babies in the womb and in opposition to those who don’t fight for them.

“Just because lawmakers claim they are pro-life and pro-family, doesn’t mean they are…”

Consider the three GOP lawmakers known as the “Sister Senators” who blocked this crucial Life at Conception bill back in 2023 in the State Senate. They lost their primary elections in 2024 to 100% pro-life candidates after SFLAction educated voters on the Sisters’ abysmal pro-life track record. If Speaker Smith and Rep. Newton continue to refuse to act, they will likely face the same political consequences as the “Sister Senators.”

Failing to pass this bill goes against the will of South Carolina’s pro-life culture.

Just because lawmakers claim they are pro-life and pro-family, doesn’t mean they are. If they truly believe in the cause they claim to champion, it’s time to back up their words with action. This crucial bill demands courage, and these innocent lives are worth every ounce of it.

Even now that the session has ended, the fight isn’t over. The Human Life Protection Act could still be brought up next year since South Carolina has a two-year session, and it’s up to Speaker Smith and Rep. Newton to finally bring this important bill to a vote next year.

Are we disappointed? Yes. Defeated? Not even close. This is your reminder, Speaker Smith and Rep. Newton: South Carolinians are watching.

Life is a gift from God, and it’s worth protecting no matter the cost.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS…

Frances Floresca (left) and Kristan Hawkins (right).

Frances Floresca is a media specialist and writer for Students for Life Action. She resides in the Central Savannah River Area and previously served as Miss Mission South Carolina USA. Frances has been involved in education and family policy in the Palmetto State, as well as other states.

Kristan Hawkins is president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, with more than 1,550 groups on middle and high school, college and university, medical and law school campuses in all 50 states, including 14 in South Carolina.

