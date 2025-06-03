Former Tea Partier Joins Democratic Party, Heads To South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At a time when America continues to trend further to the ideological right, former U.S. congressman Joe Walsh – an erstwhile Tea Partier and early supporter of Donald Trump is headed in the opposite direction.

Walsh joined the Democrat party this week, bucking the national trend in a move some believe is a precursor to a campaign announcement.

“The stakes are simply too high to NOT become a Democrat,” Walsh wrote early Tuesday (June 3, 2025) on his Social Contract website, heralding what he described as the party’s commitment to “freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

“Currently, only the Democratic Party is on the side of all three of these core American values,” Walsh wrote. “There isn’t a third party coming to the rescue any time soon. Right now, the Democratic Party is democracy’s lone defender and best hope.”

Democrats are struggling mightily, though. According to an analysis of county-level voting trends published Saturday (May 31, 2025) by The New York Times, Trump’s decisive 2024 victory – which saw him win the popular vote and every battleground state – was “not an outlier.”

“It was the culmination of continuous gains by Republicans in much of the country each time he has run for president, a sea of red that amounts to a flashing warning sign for a Democratic Party out of power and hoping for a comeback,” reporter Shane Goldmacher noted.

According to Goldmacher, “Republicans are overwhelmingly making gains in working-class counties” while “the erosion of the Democratic base is accelerating.”

Walsh is under no illusion as to the challenge his new party is facing, saying “we’re gonna need a HUGE tent to defeat this Republican Party.”

“To defeat my former party and defend democracy, we must do something different,” he wrote. “We must assemble a broad coalition of moderates, progressives, and, yes, even conservatives.”

“To save our country, Democrats must connect with these ‘common sense, tolerant, get shit done’ voters in the middle,” he said. “That’s where I’ve been these past seven years.”

While saying he has gained a “greater understanding and appreciation for LGBTQ issues, structural racism, the need for empathetic immigration reform, the dangers of climate change, and the role government must play to help care for the neediest and most vulnerable among us,” Walsh insists he is “still the same passionate TEA partier who went to Congress in 2010 to fight against our out-of-control debt and fight for a more efficient government.”

“I’m still a border hawk, an unabashed gun rights advocate, and an unyielding defender of free speech,” he wrote.

Walsh, 63, of North Barrington, Illinois represented his native state’s eighth congressional district from 2011-2013. Upon leaving congress, he launched a Chicago-based radio show and mounted an ill-fated bid against Trump in the 2020 presidential election. He left the GOP following his failed presidential bid and became an independent.

Why should South Carolinians care about Walsh’s decision to join the Democratic Party? Because according to our sources, the self-described former “divisive political asshole” is coming to live in the Palmetto State. Walsh is reportedly planning a move to Aiken, S.C., and sources familiar with his thinking say he is mulling entreaties from within his new party to run against über-woke pediatrician Annie Andrews in the Democrat primary for the U.S. Senate.

Andrews announced her intention to challenge veteran incumbent Lindsey Graham last week, news which was wildly embraced by the Palmetto State’s left-of-center mainstream media but greeted with skepticism by party elites.

Andrews unsuccessfully challenged Nancy Mace for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district in 2022. Despite raising more than $2 million for her candidacy – and having millions more dumped in via political action committees – Andrews was thrashed by Mace, who received 56.4% of the vote compared to her 42.5% .

That’s a curb-stomping, people… and it came in a district held by a Democrat from 2019-2021.

As FITSNews has frequently pointed out, no Democrat has won a top-of-the-ticket statewide race in the Palmetto State this millennium. The last to do it? The late Fritz Hollings, who beat centrist GOP congressman Bob Inglis in 1998 to win his final term in the U.S. Senate.

