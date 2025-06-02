Unprecedented Ukrainian Drone Attack Escalates Conflict, Changes Rules of Warfare

“Drones smuggled into enemy territory can destroy billions of dollars of military equipment hundreds of miles from front lines.”

Ukraine’s successful surprise drone attack on Russian airbases far afield of the front lines of this conflict inaugurated a new era of warfare while escalating tensions ahead of peace talks.

The attack, codenamed “Spider’s Web,” was carried out by 117 drones launched from hidden compartments in semi-trucks driven near six Russian airbases. It succeeded in destroying multiple Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

Although Russian and Ukrainian sources tell dramatically different tales regarding how many aircraft were hit, at least one Tu-95MS at the Engels airbase in Russia’s Saratov region has been visually confirmed to be destroyed, with more suspected to have been damaged.

Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers (Via: Alexander Beltyukov)

While the fog of war still obfuscates the full extent of the damage, the strike represents a significant hit to Russia’s nuclear-capable aircraft inventory – equivalent to the destruction of multiple B-2 and B-52 bombers in the American fleet.

The attack’s success has undermined the credibility of Russia’s nuclear triad – which like America’s relies on its ability to deliver nuclear payloads from land, submarine and aircraft. Russian military doctrine considers the preemptive use of nuclear weapons appropriate if Kremlin leadership determines an adversary is undermining the Russian Federation’s nuclear strike capabilities.

While Russia is unlikely to employ atomic weaponry in response, the attack nonetheless seriously jeopardizes already-imperiled peace talks between the two nations.

U.S. president Donald Trump campaigned on ending the Russo-Ukrainian conflict on “day-one” of his second administration – but rapidly walked back those claims as a peace deal failed to materialize.

“I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration,” Trump explained.

Those familiar with the region and the conflict knew not to take Trump’s campaign promise seriously, as neither Russian president Vladmir Putin nor Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky currently have strong incentives to come to the negotiating table. Putin’s forces have been making slow but steady battlefield progress since Ukraine’s failed 2022 summer offensive – while Zelensky’s government remains unwilling to accept many of Putin’s preconditions for negotiations.

Although Trump has coerced the two nations to sit for the first round of peace talks since 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have both delayed the proceedings – and shown no indication they desire a cessation of hostilities.

As it stands, Ukraine is being ground down in a war of attrition that threatens to kill enough of the nation’s young men to preclude it from having a future – something of which Zelensky is keenly aware. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly rebuffed demands from its allies to draft men under the age of 25 – citing its impending demographic destruction.

While Ukraine lacks the manpower to keep its current frontlines stable – much less to regain the territory taken by Russia in 2014 and 2022 – it continues taking bold and aggressive actions designed to provoke Russia into a response that would bring the United States and the NATO alliance into the conflict, which is the only way it could conceivably achieve its stated conditions for peace.

U.S. war hawk politicians continue to keep these dreams alive, with U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina accompanying U.S. senator Richard Blumenthal of New Jersey to Kiev last week to assure Ukrainian leadership of continued U.S. support and sanctions against Russia.

Sens. Blumenthal and Graham tour a Ukrainian drone factory (Via:BRAVE1)

FITSNews covered Ukraine’s counter invasion of Russia and seizure of land in Kursk Oblast in August 2024 and predicted “it is highly unlikely Ukraine’s capture of roughly 1,100 square kilometers of strategically unimportant Russian territory will change the fundamental calculus of the conflict.”

Russia’s subsequent slow but complete elimination of Ukraine’s forces in Kursk – while its forces continued to take territory in Ukraine – proved our initial insights correct, and may provide insight into understanding how the Kremlin will respond to this attack.

Russia’s failure to weaken its strategic position by hastily overreacting to the Kursk invasion means it is unlikely to similarly overreact now, thus potentially triggering intervention by Ukraine’s European and American allies.

Much like the Kursk Oblast invasion, the primary purpose of this attack is not to directly aid Ukraine in winning the war, but to engender Western support while attempting to provoke Russia into triggering NATO’s entry into the conflict.

Ukraine’s clear doubling down on fighting at any cost – coupled with Putin’s indisputable upper hand on the battlefield and negotiating table – indicate the war is likely to continue regardless of Trump’s desire to bring it to a swift conclusion.

The Ukrainian drone attack is important far beyond the Russo-Ukranian conflict as it marks a new era of warfare, one in which drones smuggled into enemy territory can destroy billions of dollars of military equipment hundreds of miles from front lines.

Americans remember the panic induced by hundreds of drones swarming New Jersey, and may recall the multiple public admissions by senior U.S. military personnel claiming the inability to bring down unidentified drones near U.S. airbases. This attack proves how easily a foreign adversary could launch a similar attack designed to hobble America’s naval and air fleets – a veritable 21st century version of Pearl Harbor.

100 unknown drones flew over Langley AFB unchallenged 17 nights in a row … https://t.co/3727YGnwX1 — Col. Rob Maness ret. ?? (@RobManess) June 2, 2025

While the Trump administration’s efforts to secure our nation’s borders – and deport individuals with suspected ties to foreign adversaries – mitigates this risk, America’s current economic relationship with it’s chief geopolitical adversary, the People’s Republic of China, puts the nation’s military assets perpetually at risk of suffering a similar blow.

Chinese-owned enterprises have repeatedly acquired land ostensibly for agricultural businesses in close proximity to U.S. military instillations. While the Chinese Fufeng Group’s purchase of 370 acres of land about 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base was celebrated by politicians (including then-North Dakota Doug Burgum) as an economic boon, this acquisition – and hundreds of others like it – are viewed by national security officials as highly risky.

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) went so far as to send lawmakers a letter objecting to the purchase, surely fearing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ability to collect intelligence and launch attacks from the Fefung Group’s property, as well as dozens of other properties near U.S. bases acquired by Chinese firms.

Ukraine’s concealment of drones in shipping containers has also raised the specter of China’s potential weaponization of its access to U.S. ports – which could conceivably be used to facilitate the destruction of a significant number of U.S. warships.

A reminder, given today's Ukrainian drone strikes, that it is becoming borderline-insane that we routinely allow ships *owned and operated by DoD-designated Chinese military companies* to sit in our ports with thousands of containers onboard and under their control. https://t.co/7AgDgKkE7O — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) June 1, 2025

The Russo-Ukrainian conflict has forever changed the face of modern warfare due to both sides’ use of drones to devastating effect.

Ukraine’s use of drones and cruise missiles to neutralize Russia’s Black Sea fleet – as well as their new threat to Russia’s far-flung air assets – should concern U.S. policymakers as they seek to protect against the deadly new threats America’s military faces.

The advent of these new inexpensive and easily deployable aircraft imperil once adequately secured assets on the U.S. homeland – while also reducing America’s ability to employ tools like aircraft carriers to project power abroad without taking substantial risks.

FITSNews will continue updating our readers on the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and it’s wider implications for U.S. national security.

