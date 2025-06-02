South Carolina Man Indicted For Directing Sex Abuse Of Children In Brazil

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced last week that a federal grand jury in Florence, South Carolina had returned a 13-count indictment charging a West Columbia, S.C. man with directing the sex abuse of children in Brazil via livestream.

According to the indictment, 55-year-old Stephen Todd Greene allegedly worked with a woman in Brazil – referred to as “co-conspirator 1” – from June 2023 through September 2024 to sexually exploit her 3-year-old and 9-year-old nieces.

The unnamed co-conspirator abused the two children in person while Greene abused them virtually, per the indictment – including livestreaming their sexual abuse to his home in West Columbia. Greene is also accused of directing the co-conspirator to engage in in certain abuse over livestream via the Instagram app, according to prosecutors.

In addition to Instagram, Greene and his alleged co-conspirator used WhatsApp, Telegram and FaceTime to “facilitate the scheme, as well as a series of cameras installed in Greene’s home and in Co-Conspirator 1’s home in Brazil, which allowed a livestream from both locations.”

Per the indictment, Greene produced, received, distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material (a.k.a. child pornography) while also engaging in sexually explicit conduct on video in front of the two minor alleged victims.

Greene also traveled to Brazil on two separate occasions – where he reportedly gained direct access to the children – and transferred money during the scheme to his alleged co-conspirator through a wire service, the indictment noted.

Agents with the FBI Columbia field office arrested Greene and he was arraigned in federal court last week, where he was ordered detained pending a bond hearing.

The 13-count indictment charges Greene with…

Conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material

Two counts of production of child sexual abuse material

Four counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material

Three counts of receipt of child sexual abuse material

Possession of child sexual abuse material

Two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual conduct

Greene faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a mandatory minimum of 15 years on the conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material and the production of child sexual abuse material charges, a mandatory minimum of 10 years on the coercion and enticement charges, and a mandatory minimum of five years on the receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse material charges.

Greene also faces up to a $250,000 fine, restitution payable to the minor victims for damages incurred as a result of the conduct, a special assessment of $5,000 , lifetime supervision by the U.S. Probation Office following any term of incarceration and potential sex offender registry requirements.

This case was investigated by the FBI Columbia field office and the Brazilian Federal Police, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliott B. Daniels and Elle E. Klein prosecuting the case.

