‘Murdaugh Murders’ Podcaster Slams Nancy Mace

Mandy Matney: “Nancy Mace wants to be our next governor and for SO MANY REASONS I won’t let that happen.”

The founder of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ podcast is calling out her representative in the United States Congress after the politician was photographed next to a law enforcement leader with ties to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Mandy Matney slammed first district South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace – who is running for governor of the Palmetto State – after she appeared in a photograph with Yemassee, S.C. police chief Greg Alexander. Regular readers of FITSNews will recall Alexander’s reputation as an alleged “fixer” for the Murdaugh family in the years leading up to Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular implosion in 2021.

Just over a month after his wife and son were brutally murdered, Murdaugh wrote Alexander a check for $5,000 – a payment I first reported on in March of 2022. Alexander told me at the time this money was intended as a loan for his parents and that he was just a “pass-through.” He declined to say whether the money had been repaid.

During that conversation, Alexander referred to Alex Murdaugh as a “longtime friend” who had helped his family in the past.

According to Matney, Mace’s proximity to Alexander is troubling.

“Some things never change,” Matney wrote in response to the photo, which was posted to social media by the Yemassee police department following a town hall meeting with Mace last Thursday (May 29, 2025).

In a subsequent post, Matney included hashtags “Corrupt AF” and “I Hate It Here” in reference to the photo.

Yemassee is a town of approximately 1,100 people located on the border of Beaufort and Hampton Counties adjacent to Interstate 95. Parts of the town also border Jasper County.

According to a post from the town’s Facebook page, Mace’s town hall meeting made good on a recent promise she made to town leaders to visit Yemassee.

“The gathering proved to be highly informative, with residents engaging in thoughtful discussions and raising various questions about issues impacting our community,” Alexander’s agency noted in the post. “Congresswoman Mace graciously addressed every inquiry, and we are truly appreciative of her willingness to carve out time from her hectic schedule to connect with our town.”

Sources close to Mace told us she was asked to pose for pictures with law enforcement officers and other emergency responders during her Yemassee visit – and “accommodated all of those requests.”

Matney made it clear in a subsequent post she is no fan of Mace – and is intent on ensuring she is not victorious in her gubernatorial bid.

“Nancy Mace wants to be our next governor and for SO MANY REASONS I won’t let that happen,” she wrote.

