Letters: Property Taxes are Driving Some South Carolinians Into Poverty

Dear Editor,

South Carolina has benefitted from the high resale values of homes in the state. Property taxes have increased across the board and cities, counties and the state, overall, have benefited handsomely. Because of the “reevaluation” that happens every five years, homeowners open their mail to see significant increases in their property taxes.

This is especially difficult for homeowners who are poor, living on modest Social Security or are struggling to make ends meet with inflation. Several states do not have property taxes. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has proposed eliminating property taxes to help homeowner’s cope with much higher insurance costs and storm damages.

What most people are not aware of are the thousands of homeowners who have to make decisions regarding their only asset when it comes to paying property taxes or their medical bills or general living expenses. For those who are working, paying property taxes is just a cost of living. But for those who struggle with mounting bills a tough decision has to be made, one which may force them to not pay their property taxes. Once done it is usually very difficult or impossible to catch up – and then their homes are often foreclosed on for non-payment of taxes. The house may be paid off, yet there is little they can do.

South Carolina looked at doing away with property taxes many years ago. Once proposed, school districts complained this might cause a funding problem, so it was abandoned. Legislators need to revisit this idea and start with exemptions for those over 65 years of age, active military or who are disabled. I don’t have to go through the list of reasons why because we have all experienced the sizable increases we have had to deal with over the past five to six years. As retirees, we need a break. The government puts through cost-of-living increases for Social Security the offsets the increase by increasing deductibles and changing benefits.

My cost of living has increased, and my quality of life has diminished by the same amount. Those who have not received an increase in their wages will be able to relate to the situation. In addition, the 2% tax on food should also be eliminated. If legislators are trying to figure out why the number of SNAP recipients is increasing, take a guess?

I’m sure there are some bloated programs that could be cut or reduced to offset the loss. Baby-Boomers are increasing by the thousands, every day, and many have little to fall back on.

Sincerely, Joe Hodapp

FROM THE EDITOR…

Thank you for sharing this, Joe. Property taxes across South Carolina are out of control – for everyone – but especially for retirees on fixed incomes. The mindless, unsustainable growth of government isn’t just pricing people out of homeownership, it is hitting those who labored to achieve the American dream at the very moment they should be able to enjoy everything they worked for.

