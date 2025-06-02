Embattled South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Marries Girlfriend

After both of their spouses died under suspicious circumstances, Solid Rock pastor and his girlfriend, Suzie Skinner, tie the knot…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller married his girlfriend Suzie Skinner on Sunday (June 1, 2025) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The private ceremony took place a little over a year after police contend Miller’s second wife, Mica Francis Miller, took her own life under suspicious circumstances – and four years after Skinner’s late husband, Chris Skinner, died under similarly unresolved circumstances.

Mica Miller’s death is tied to an ongoing investigation of John-Paul Miller by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – while Skinner’s death remains under investigation by the Horry County coroner’s office.

The beachfront ceremony – first reported by Robbie Harvey – took place at approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT near a storm runoff drainage area in downtown Myrtle Beach. Several dozen people attended the gathering, including Miller’s scandal-scarred father, reverend Reginald Wayne Miller.

***

(The Robbie Harvey)

***

The ceremony – which included several armed bodyguards providing security – was held just blocks away from where John-Paul and Mica Miller were married in 2017. Sources familiar with the timing of the wedding say it coincides with an escalation of the federal investigation into the beleaguered religious figure.

John-Paul Miller is the pastor of Solid Rock Church – a once-thriving coastal religious empire which has effectively collapsed in the aftermath of his wife’s mysterious passing at the Lumber River State Park near Orrum, N.C. last spring.

Exclusively reported at the time by FITSNews, Mica Miller – an aspiring missionary and worship leader – was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at the approximately 4:23 p.m. EST on the afternoon of April 27, 2024. Her body was found at this secluded location shortly after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone’s location – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Mica Miller had traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier in the day, and her body was found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock. His message closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing, at which point he told congregants to leave the church quietly and not to discuss her death as they departed.

Mica Miller’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have raised doubts.

***

John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner (The Robbie Harvey)

***

Meanwhile, the death of Suzie Skinner’s husband – Chris Skinner – at a neighborhood pool on Labor Day 2021 began drawing renewed public attention following a 2024 affidavit from Alison Williams, John-Paul Miller’s first wife. According to Williams, just weeks before he died Chris Skinner had “confronted” the pastor about an extramarital relationship he was allegedly having with his wife.

“Just two weeks prior to this incident, Suzie’s husband had confronted JP and asked him to leave his wife and children alone,” Wilson wrote in her affidavit. “It is chilling to know that the spouses of both Suzie and JP are now dead, from tragic events.”

Now, Suzie Skinner and John-Paul Miller are husband and wife…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

